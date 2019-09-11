Cars were shooed off the road to make way for the clip-clop of hooves as more than 70 cattle were ushered through town by cowboys from the Flying U Rodeo and other dignitaries.
The annual Twin Cities Cattle Drive made its way from Yuba City to Marysville on Wednesday as part of the 86th annual Marysville Stampede, which runs the rest of this week, with rodeo performances Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s a great way to kick off the stampede week,” said Reno Rosser, with the Flying U Rodeo. “The best part about it is that it connects both communities.”
Rosser said the stars of the show were a combination of about 70 Texas longhorn and corriente cattle with about a dozen cowboys from the Flying U Rodeo flanking the animals to keep them in order.
When the drive started, a few of the cattle got loose along Plumas Boulevard and kept cowboys busy getting them back in order and making a slight reroute of the original course.
“This year and last, we have members of the Future Farmers of America from Sutter, Yuba City, Wheatland and River Valley high schools as well,” he said. “It’s more than a cattle drive – it showcases the youth in the area.”
Rosser said Kellie Sheeran was a big part of getting the students involved.
“We wanted to have more community involvement and show the impact of youth in agriculture in an ag-rich community,” Sheeran said.
Yuba City High FFA members Alana Logie, riding Onyx, a 7-year-old thoroughbred paint, and Max Kurlo, riding Shasta, a 27-year-old Arabian, were among the participants.
“I love being able to help with the community and show what Yuba City FFA is all about because a lot of people don’t know what it’s all about,” Logie said. “I’m glad I could help also because it’s 9/11 and it’s important to show support for the people who help the United States.”
Stephanie Olvera of Olivehrust came out to the cattle drive for the third time because her son, Sunny Knittel, 7, loves to see the action.
“You get candy and you get to see all the bulls running around,” Knittel said. “I like the cowboys but not the cowgirls.”
Olvera smiled at her son’s response and said, “because girls have cooties, right?”
Some of the FFA clubs created floats for the cattle drive and members of the District 3 California High School Rodeo Association were part of the event.
Stampede Events:
– Stampede Kick Off Party; Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m. Geweke Ford, 871 E. Onstott Road, Yuba City.
– Kid’s Rodeo (private event). Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
– 10th annual Sodbusters – a dinner, a dance, a fundraiser. Friday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.-midnight. Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. (Sold Out.)
– Marysville Stampede rodeo performance: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. Web: marysvillestampede.com. Cost: $10-$20.
– Marysville Stampede rodeo performance. Sunday, Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m. Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. Web: marysvillestampede.com. Cost: $10-$20.