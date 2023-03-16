The Hope Point Bike Kitchen held its monthly bike repair and giveaway drive on Thursday to provide transportation to homeless individuals.
Organized by Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City, church members offered bike repairs, bike donations and a light meal to those in need. Around 10 bikes and a number of bike locks and repair parts were donated for the event.
“We offer them a meal, a Bible, we’ll repair their bike if they have one or give them one if they’re on our list. We want to help them transform out of their situation, not just remain where they are,” organizer Ric Morrison said.
The Bike Kitchen is primarily focused on transformation, transition and transportation for homeless people, he said. Standard or “premium” bikes are distributed depending on a person’s situation.
Those that are in search of work can receive a premium bike at a distribution event while those simply in need of transportation can receive a standard bike at no cost, according to Morrison. The Bike Kitchen serves those who are homeless or working with Sutter County One Stop, Yuba County One Stop or a county probation office for employment.
Premium bikes are given to those searching for work through either program, and are typically of a higher quality and more reliable for transportation, Morrison said.
Representatives from Sutter County Health and Human Services also donated safety gear for the donated bikes including reflectors, lights and helmets.
Organizers will also help to obtain specialty bikes such as tricycles for those that are unable to operate a standard bike.
Gina Jones waited nearly three months to receive a tricycle through the Bike Kitchen. After being homeless for five years, Jones recently became housed through Cedar Lane Permanent Supportive Housing nearly three weeks ago. She said that she specifically wanted a tricycle for easier transportation and to carry groceries to her new home.
“I’m going to have housing and transportation all because of these people. I can’t stop crying, but these are tears of joy,” Jones said.
Originally from New Orleans, she said that she is most excited about being able to cook in her own kitchen and easily make trips to the grocery store.
“I love to cook, but I’m always missing one thing or another from the recipe. I’m so blessed with this bike,” she said.
The Hope Point Bike Kitchen provides services every third Thursday of the month at 10 a.m., and meets near the former Kmart property on Gray Avenue in Yuba City. Morrison said that the group is currently in need of more bike mechanics to help with repairs. Bikes and bike parts can be donated at Hope Point Nazarene Church, located at 600 North George Washington Blvd. in Yuba City, or dropped off during each event.