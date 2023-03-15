After several days of rain, the Hope Point Bike Kitchen will be open today at 10 a.m. to provide used bikes and repairs for homeless individuals along with a light meal.
The Bike Kitchen is organized by a group of volunteers from the Hope Point Nazarene Church in Sutter County. Volunteers bring bike locks, parts and tools to different meeting locations to help homeless individuals who rely on bikes for transportation.
Officials said that repaired bikes are also donated to members of the homeless population as well as those gaining jobs through Sutter and Yuba County One Stops and county probation programs.
Food will be served to those present at 10 a.m. Bike repairs will occur at 10-11 a.m. and donated bikes will be handed out at 10:30 a.m.
More volunteer bike mechanics are needed today to provide more bikes to homeless individuals, Coordinator Ric Morrison said.
The Hope Point Bike Kitchen provides services on the third Thursday of each month as long as the weather conditions permit, he said. The Bike Kitchen will meet in the parking lot of the former Kmart property on Gray Avenue in Yuba City, north of Sam Brennan Park.