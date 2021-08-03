Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its “She Matters” conference later this month, according to founder and organizer Hannah Maddalena.
For the first time, there will be a women’s conference for women 18 years and older. The women’s conference will be from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20. Tara Beth Leach will be the keynote speaker with Kaylee Starr Poppinga leading worship.
The fourth annual girls conference will be the next day (Aug. 21) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is for girls grades six through 12 and will include a series of breakout speakers. Previous speakers have included Tara Armstrong, founder of She Shifts Culture, WNBA player Ruthie Bolton, Missy Robertson, and former mayor of Yuba City Preet Didbal.
Full bios of all speakers and musical guests for this year can be found at hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
“She Matters exists for girls to find freedom from the labels of society,” Maddalena said. “It’s time that girls learn to encourage each other instead of tearing each other down. She Matters was founded on the idea that all women matter. That’s why this year we are expanding our event to not only teenagers, but women of all ages. Because you matter.”
Registration costs $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. Maddalena said there are scholarships available if money is an issue.
“We don’t want there to be any obstacles to stop women from attending,” Maddalena said.
For more information, contact Maddalena at 440-8574.