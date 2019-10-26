The site where eight homes meant to serve as transitional housing for the area’s most in-need residents was buzzing with activity Friday morning with subcontractors landscaping and putting some of the final touches on the houses.
Construction of the facility is ahead of schedule and the Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps, which owns the property and will oversee the project, is getting ready for the official dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony in mid-November.
“Hilbers Inc. has been excellent. We weren’t supposed to move in until January, so we are ahead of schedule,” said Major Julius Murphy with the Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps. “Our goal is to get families moved in by December; we want the families homed for Christmas.”
The Salvation Army broke ground on the transitional housing project on Riverside Drive in Olivehurst in June. As part of the project, they renovated eight, two-bedroom homes in an area that will come with washer and dryer units, kitchen appliances and other furnishings.
“In the past, this area was called ‘heroine alley,’ but now it will be called ‘Hope Vista.’ It’s a complete paradigm shift,” Murphy said.
Habitat for Humanity Yuba/Sutter provided sponsorship for the program with new refrigerators and stoves, while other organizations like Bi-County Ambulance, Tri Counties Bank, and Bayside Church (Rocklin) contributed cash to help purchase other necessary furnishings.
The initial plan is to house Camp Fire survivors in need of homes. Salvation Army is working with a long-term recovery team in Butte County to help identify potential residents.
With transitional housing, the families will be provided a home for several months to allow them to get on their feet while they search for employment and permanent housing. Salvation Army will have case managers on-site to provide support to the families in their search.
“When you try to do it on your own, it can take longer to get back on your feet, but if you have a coach to push you along in a positive way, it can really help get people housed rather quickly. We do this every day at the (Salvation Army) Depot,” Murphy said. “We have program specialists and case managers work with them on a day-to-day basis, where they advocate on behalf of them and also hold them accountable to help break through some of the barriers to finding permanent housing.”
Increasing transitional housing options in the area was important, he said, because it adds another layer of support in the area’s continuum of care for the most in-need individuals. Transitional housing will allow families to stay for 3-6 months – longer if needed – on their path to home ownership and self-sufficiency.
After the initial round of Camp Fire survivors move out of the facility, Murphy and his team will work to identify local families that could benefit from the project. He said they’ll work with other area nonprofits and organizations that assist members of the local homeless population to find the most qualified candidates.
The nonprofit organization recently purchased the property directly north of Hope Vista to allow for expansion. Plans are already underway for at least one new home to be built. If funding falls into place, Hope Vista could eventually be expanded to 12 homes total.
“We are excited to be able to help these people who were impacted by the fire and literally lost everything, all their livelihood and belongings. It’s great to be part of the solution for them,” Murphy said. “After that, we will open it up to the general public. I’m really looking forward to inspiring hope, and we think this will.”