Hospitalizations in the Yuba-Sutter area have remained manageable in recent weeks despite increases in positive COVID-19 cases. Health officials say local numbers have been improving slightly over the last few days but warn that a surge can happen extremely quickly.
Adventist Health/Rideout President Richard Rawson said the hospital is well positioned to address a surge in cases if it occurs. The hospital has a total of 335 beds that could be used by COVID-19 patients if necessary, in addition to another 102 beds that are part of the facility’s surge capacity. The only limit to that capacity is the team’s ability to staff those beds – currently there are 179 beds staffed and dedicated for COVID patients.
“So far we are doing OK but that could change very quickly,” Rawson said. “We have seen hospitals in other counties go from where we are at to overflow in a week’s time.”
Rawson said the hospital currently has adequate supplies needed to care for COVID patients, like testing reagents, personal protective equipment, and ventilators (the hospital has 53 ventilators available, with only nine being used). In addition to ventilators, high-flow oxygen cannulas are used at the local facility, which has been found to improve outcomes with ventilators if initially treated with high-flow oxygen.
“In the unlikely event we received more patients than we can surge up to, we would coordinate with other hospitals in our region and our system to care for those patients,” he said. “Statewide capacity still looks good at this point so we are confident we can care for a potential surge in hospitals.”
The bi-county COVID-19 dashboard highlights current hospitalizations, but that number doesn’t include out-of-county patients being treated at Adventist Health/Rideout. As of Monday, there were 16 COVID patients in the hospital, four of whom came from San Joaquin County.
Rawson said a number of hospitalized patients have been cared for in Sacramento since this began and occasionally the local hospital is called on to care for patients from other hospitals that have reached their limits. This could also happen if someone is visiting the area and needs to be hospitalized or when a local resident is covered by Kaiser insurance and needs to be transferred to a Kaiser facility in a different county.
State hospitals have long been committed to coordinating the care of patients when others lack the capacity or capability to do so, he said, and the current situation is no different.
“Hospitals in California have historically supported each other as needed in caring for patients,” Rawson said. “If we have the capacity to care for patients, we will accept transfers from other areas. If we have a similar situation, they would be there for us as well.”
In addition to its focus on COVID-19 patients, the hospital has resumed elective surgeries for local residents.
Rawson said that will continue so long as the hospital has the capacity to care for its patients. In the event of a surge, one way to create capacity would be to postpone elective surgeries.
“People who live in Yuba and Sutter counties can keep the spread limited here by practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings while in public as Public Health has ordered,” Rawson said.