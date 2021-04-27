Adventist Health/Rideout is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to three days per week.
“We have a strong mission and commitment to serve our community,” said Monica Arrowsmith, hospital executive.
Clinics will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are open to the general public.
She said the change comes at a time when demand for COVID-19 vaccines is decreasing.
“We were doing two days per week most weeks but with shorter hours,” Arrowsmith said. “...We’re committed to staying open three days a week but if demand doesn’t meet the resources available, then we will make an adjustment.”
Early on, she said demand was significant, and several local providers have been offering the vaccine since December.
Much of the highest risk population has received the vaccine and some people are choosing not to get vaccinated, she said.
“At this point, those who really want it can find it in a variety of places,” Arrowsmith said.
She said those who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance card to the vaccination clinics – they are billing only for the administration of the vaccine – but those who don’t have insurance won’t be charged.
“No patient will actually incur a charge,” she said.
She said all adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and some who are 16 years old and up can get the Pfizer vaccine.
“Vaccines are so important, it is the only way we are going to move away from being in a pandemic,” Arrowsmith said. “...We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they’re eligible.”
To register for an appointment, visit www.adventisthealth.org/coronavirus/myturn/.