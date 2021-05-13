For the last week, nurses arriving at Adventist Health/Rideout have been greeted by a colorful display that was put up in honor of National Nurses Week.
National Nurses Week runs from May 6 through May 12 – the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
Olivehurst resident Sonya Wilson put up a sign near the front entrance roundabout at the hospital. Since October 2020, she and her grandson, Andre Wilson, 11, have been setting up yard cards for people to mark occasions that have been altered due to the pandemic.
Wilson connected with the hospital about putting up a display to honor nurses.
“It’s just so important that we make these nurses feel special,” Wilson said. “…We just need to make sure that we’re celebrating them.”
Wilson said as she was putting up the sign, nurses walked by and took pictures with the sign and it made them feel good. Wilson grew up in the Yuba-Sutter area and went to Marysville High School.
“This is my community,” Wilson said. “…I love this community.”
Adventist/Health Registered Nurses Director Isela Iachella said the theme of the week was “Giving Hope.” Iachella is the director of the hospital’s COVID-19 units.
“There’s been stress, anxiety, depression, fear and also compassion, camaraderie, joy, relief when a patient gets better,” Iachella said. “Many of our nurses have been fighting on the frontlines to safeguard the lives of COVID-19 patients.”
She said Cyndy Gordon, the hospital’s patient care executive, and the leadership team put together a week of fun in honor of nurses. The week included educational displays, a blessing of the hands, food baskets by Stephens Farmhouse for day and evening shift nurse units, souvenir nursing pins, photo contests, “Dunk a Leader” day, sweet treats and free lunch provided by food trucks.
Adventist Health/Rideout has more than 900 nurses on staff, according to Iachella. These include registered nurses, cardiac nurses, emergency room nurses, medical-surgical nurses, critical care nurses, newborn intensive care unit nurses, oncology nurses, labor and delivery nurses, nurse managers, nurse practitioners and more.
“Nurses have many duties, including caring for patients, communicating with doctors, administering medicine, providing support and advice to patients, and so much more,” Iachella said. “Nurses play a vital role in all medical facilities.”
She said nurses have to have empathy, good communication skills, compassion, competence, commitment and knowledge to be good at their jobs.
“The pandemic will have a lasting impact on nurses. They have endured frightening and unique circumstances,” Iachella said. “They’ve had to put aside their fears – for themselves – for their loved ones – for their patients. They were forced to think differently and change care models when necessary; 2020 has made them stronger.”