Following the Fourth of July weekend, Adventist Health/Rideout saw its hospitalizations related to COVID-19 jump from about 6 patients per day to around 20. The spike in cases was a trend hospitals around the country have seen.
Confirmed cases in the Yuba-Sutter area continue to grow by the day. Richard Rawson, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, said the local hospital currently has the capacity and resources to meet the community’s needs. However, he said, managing the situation moving forward will ultimately come down to community members and how willing they are to address the growing issue collectively.
“Hospitals across the country are hitting new records of hospitalizations every day,” Rawson said. “I think our teams are managing it well but obviously more outbreaks in the community could significantly impact our capability to do so in the future. We’ve seen other hospitals become overwhelmed very quickly, so we are prepared for that as much as possible, but we also want to encourage people to do what they can to prevent the spread of this.”
He said the Yuba-Sutter area could prevent a surge in new cases and hospitalizations by adhering to public health guidelines – maintaining social distance; wearing a facial covering in public; reducing spreading events. If not, the area can expect to see a growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks and months ahead.
“I think the doctors and nurses who are dealing with this every day are trying to communicate that this is real, it is happening and it is severe; that wearing a mask and keeping social distance are not acts of compliance but acts of compassion,” Rawson said. “…I think we hope as a community we will put a halt to the spread and transmission of this disease, but we will prepare to see a surge like we are seeing in other communities.”
Preventing transmission
Hank Cullers, director of Infection Prevention for Adventist Health/Rideout, said COVID-19 has a long incubation period (2-14 days), which means when someone is exposed to the virus there could be a delay in the onset of symptoms. That poses a problem when trying to prevent transmission.
“This is why universal masking in public is of utmost importance,” Cullers said. “We should wear masks to protect everyone else from our own respiratory droplets. There is a wide range of symptoms, from respiratory, gastrointestinal, and more generalized like body aches and headaches. We are now starting to see reports of long-standing health problems after recovery from the virus itself.”
The Infection Prevention team is responsible for implementing local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to protect hospital personnel, patients and visitors. That includes implementing training, making sure the hospital has enough personal protective equipment, establishing visitor guidelines and screening stations, and determining testing prioritization.
Much like challenges faced elsewhere around the country, the local increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations raises concerns about PPE conservation. Cullers said the hospital has strategies in place for sourcing PPE, appropriate usage, and safe reuse practices. There are also plans in place to address the increased demand for testing at the hospital, he said.
“While we are safely caring for all patients that come to our hospital, the number of hospitalizations does stress the system,” he said. “This requires more PPE usage, increases risk to our healthcare workforce, and continues to limit visitations. If we can slow the spread in the community, that will directly help the hospital. We are also seeing more young people diagnosed with COVID-19. Their severity of illness is typically lower, but this increases the chances of more at-risk populations becoming ill with a more severe disease process.”
Cullers urged residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 test to utilize community testing sites rather than going to the emergency room to allow hospital personnel to conserve PPE and testing supplies for community members who are acutely ill or in immediate need. Those that have been diagnosed are encouraged to follow public health isolation and quarantine guidelines in order to limit transmission.
“I’m hoping that people realize that this is not a political issue, this is a human issue,” he said. “The threat of this disease is very real. We need to continue focusing on helping and protecting each other in these difficult times. I’m also hopeful that people will listen to medical experts and do their part in protecting everyone. Once a vaccine is developed, I’m hopeful that people will get it in order to increase the immunity in our community so we can move forward. I am also hopeful that we will see an increase in testing capacity across the country.”
Clinics
Local clinics that provide COVID-19 testing have also been inundated with residents looking to get tested over the past several weeks. Benjamin Flores, president and CEO of Ampla Health, said his team is providing testing at each of its 13 sites across six counties. He said there has been a tremendous demand for testing for the last month and a half.
In May, Ampla Health’s facilities were issuing a handful of tests per day. That demand spiked in June, when a total of 1,676 tests were given – nearly 12 percent of tests came back positive. However, this month will far surpass that total, Flores said. As of Monday, Ampla Health had already administered 1,494 tests across its 13 sites – 7 percent have come back positive, with 479 test results still pending.
The biggest challenge they’ve experienced so far is with staffing and being able to recruit personnel to help work the testing sites.
“We are here to serve the community in whichever way is needed, and we hope to have the staff and supplies necessary to do that,” Flores said. “We expect, based on trends, that this will continue for at least the next 2-3 months, then the flu season will come and will combine with this. So, we can reasonably say that we expect to be as busy as it is now for the rest of the calendar year.”