Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson announced he plans to retire later this year after nearly four decades working in health care.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve our team and community these past three years,” Rawson said in a press release. “I’ve been so impressed with this community’s commitment to making a difference and caring for others.”
Rawson took charge of the local hospital shortly after it merged with Adventist Health in April 2018. Since then, Rawson and his team are credited with dramatically improving patient safety, helping re-establish services in Butte County after the Camp Fire, and serving on the front lines of COVID-19 care during the pandemic and vaccination efforts. During his stint as president, the hospital also established the Adventist Health Heart and Vascular Center; expanded cardiovascular, cancer and bariatric care; and added electrophysiology, urgent care and pain care services.
He retires after 38 years in health care, the majority of which with Adventist Health. He has also served in leadership roles at the Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, Loma Linda University Medical Center, and the Selma Community Hospital.
His last day with Adventist Health/Rideout will be Oct. 31.
“I have deeply appreciated Rick’s rich experience, visionary leadership and innovative thinking,” said Adventist Health Care Division President Andrew Jahn in a press release. “He leaves a legacy of inspirational, innovative leadership and devotion to our mission.”
Jahn said a smooth leadership transition will be a top priority moving forward.