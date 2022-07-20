On Wednesday, Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital announced that it received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards.
These recognitions come for demonstrating a commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and strokes. According to a press release issued by the hospital, adhering to these procedures ultimately leads to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five causes of death in the United States, respectively. Statistics show that every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack. However, research shows that patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
The Mission: Lifeline program was created by the American Heart Association to help hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI (high-risk heart attack) patients.
Get With The Guidelines is part of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides medical teams with the latest research-based guidelines.
These programs have helped put the expertise of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide. Their implementation has helped ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence and research-based guidelines. As a participant, Adventist Health/Rideout qualified for the awards by demonstrating its commitment to improving quality care.
“Adventist Health and Rideout adheres to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlines processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Adventist Health/Rideout President Chris Champlin. “Get With The Guidelines and The Mission: Lifeline programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in our community experience longer, healthier lives.”
This year, Adventist Health/Rideout received the following achievement awards:
– Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus, Target Stroke Elite, and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Awards
– Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Bronze Award
“We are pleased to recognize Adventist Health and Rideout for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
For more information about the various guidelines, programs, and awards, visit heart.org.