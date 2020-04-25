Don Rector has hot rod blood flowing through his veins.
Rector, 70, an Army Vietnam veteran who is in hospice care due to Parkinson's Disease, has been unable to work on and drive the cars he loves but was treated to a parade of about 25 hot rods and motorcycles outside his house on Sunday.
"It was a miracle and I was so excited," Rector said. "I think it's in my blood -- the thrill of the hot rod. It's like an adrenaline rush -- building them up so they go faster and faster."
The parade came about when one of Rector's hospice nurses contacted Grumpy's Hot Rod in Yuba City to see if they could have someone bring a hot rod over to Rector's home.
"I literally made one phone call to Carole and she took it on and, in turn, contacted some of their customers," said Tracy Cooney, with Sutter North Hospice. "The request went viral throughout their contacts."
Carole Casey, who works for Grumpy's Hot Rod, said she was glad to be able to help and said many of their customers would be willing to do the same for others.
"It really touched me so I reached out to all our friends and customers and we had a really good turnout," Casey said. "This made us all feel so good that we want to do this for other people."
Casey said there are no formal plans for hot rod parades but said people can reach out to them on their Facebook page.
"It shook the windows in the house and we had complaints from the neighbors," said Mary Rector, 68, of Olivehurst, Don’s wife. "I knew about it for about a week and I heard one person was going to come but when they had all those cars, motorcycles and saw the shirts they made, I was amazed."
Cooney said the revving engines, exhaust reports and occasional backfires during the parade, prompted a neighbor to call 911.
"Some of the cars revved their motors and there was a loud backfire and a neighbor called the cops thinking it was gun fire," Cooney said. "The sheriff showed up and was very nice about it."
Don and Mary Rector are long time Yuba-Sutter residents who have spent many years working on, driving and showing hot rods.
"I had a 1956 Chevy, 2-door coupe when I was 16-years-old and it was the first car I owned," Rector said. “I would race my brothers and friends for their titles and usually won. I could have taken their cars but I didn't."
Don Rector was born in Oklahoma, raised in Olivehurst and the couple moved back to Oklahoma for more than a decade, where they worked on cars and attended car shows, before returning to Olivehurst.
"I helped him tear down and build up cars and we would go to car shows all the time -- it was our life," Mary Rector said. "One of our granddaughters wanted to learn how to work on cars so Don showed her how to wire a car."
As a teenager in Olivehurst, Rector raced cars -- both legally and otherwise.
"I competed in stock car races and did some drag races on the street too but that's when I'd get in trouble," he said. "The sheriff would catch me and take me home because he was a family friend from Olivehurst.”
Rector was in a bad crash with his brother and friends so he stopped racing but continued working on cars.