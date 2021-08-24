A former Travel Inn & Suites Hotel will transform into affordable housing units for a community of low-income seniors, disabled individuals and veterans who are currently struggling with homelessness.
After three months of planning, the complex, called Prosperity Village, was a project made possible by Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter in conjunction with Yuba County, the state’s Housing and Community Development Department and Thurmond Consulting.
The refurbishment of the hotel, located at 1111 N. Beale Road in Marysville, began in late July and plans to be finalized by the end of this year, said Joseph Hale, CEO for Habitat for Humanity. As of July, the building has had maintenance done and the refurbishment will continue with future plans of additional installations of air conditioning, solar panels and fencing.
“The biggest issue we run into is the need for affordable housing,” said Hale. “Our goal is to permanently get people out of the street and give them a place to call their own”
Prosperity Village, located near the Walmart in Linda, will consist of 61 housing units and include supportive services from case workers and other onsite providers, said Camille Thomas, executive assistant for Habitat for Humanity. Onsite providers include Hands of Hope Yuba City Home, the local Veterans Affairs office, the veterans organization Nations Finest and Yuba County Health and Human Services.
Safety elements also will be included within the complex, said Hale. Prosperity Village plans to have a security system and staff monitors onsite. An onsite manager will be present to help monitor and coordinate services that will be provided, Hale said.
Prosperity Village was funded by the state through a Community Development Block Grant. A total of $6,325,611 was used for the cost of the facility along with the costs of an environmental study, physical needs assessments, staffing hours for employees from all working organizations and the closing costs of the estate transaction.
“It also enhances our community at large,” said Thomas. “Lowering crime rate, creating a safe place for these people to live, and a safe place in our community”
The project is similar to the success of Harmony Village, a permanent affordable housing site in Sutter County that began in 2020. According to Thomas, police previously would receive about eight calls a month to that area. Since the completion of the project and housing of its residents, there have been three calls in the area unassociated with the complex.
Habitat for Humanity hopes to house a quarter of residents into Prosperity Village by September. Residents will be chosen by referral from Yuba County Health and Human Services and the Veterans Affairs office. Yuba County Health and Human Services conducts its assessments and refers its most vulnerable to be housed, Hale said.
“This provides them with an environment that they’re proud of and opportunities to build friendships and community gardens, adding value to their lives,” said Thomas.