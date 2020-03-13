WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin reached a deal Friday on an economic stimulus package to address the coronavirus, providing paid sick leave for workers and pumping billions of dollars to states for food programs and unemployment benefits.
Pelosi announced the agreement Friday evening, not long after President Donald Trump trashed it at an afternoon news conference.
“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” she wrote in a letter to colleagues late Friday.
A few hours later, President Trump tweeted his own endorsement. “I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!,” Trump wrote.
The deal hit a last-minute hitch when some Republicans reportedly voiced concerns about some elements. But Trump’s support will likely sway many House Republicans, and more important, the GOP-controlled Senate, which is expected to consider the bill next week. House Democrats were moving toward approving the measure later Friday.
Lawmakers hope the package will quell financial markets. But it is also designed to meet the rapidly changing social needs of the country. With schools closed in many states, children who rely on school lunches will need to be fed with funding from the legislation; with sports arenas and other institutions closing, workers may crowd unemployment lines.
It would also dramatically expand access to free coronavirus testing. Insurance companies would be required to cover it without a copay for consumers and a federal national disaster program would reimburse the cost for people without insurance.
“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing. This legislation facilitates free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured,” Pelosi said Friday in an address delivered from the speaker’s balcony hallway. It is a location the speaker reserves for high-profile announcements, complete with hanging American flags, conveying a sense of seriousness.
Pelosi, D-Calif., hammered out the deal with Mnuchin, a member of Trump’s Cabinet, in two dozen phone calls over the last two days, according to a Pelosi spokesman. They spoke twice during Trump’s news conference alone.
Negotiations got tense Friday. Trump’s critical comments at his afternoon news conference nearly scuttled hope for GOP support.
“We just don’t think the Democrats are giving enough,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “We thought we had something, but all the sudden they didn’t agree to certain things they had agreed to.”
But he left the door open slightly, saying “we could have something.” Trump didn’t specify what parts of the bill concerned him.
Democrats warned they would not wait around much longer for a bipartisan agreement.