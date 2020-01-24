WASHINGTON – House managers began their final impassioned arguments Friday for removing President Donald Trump from office, the last of three days – and 24 hours total – they were allotted to convince the Senate that Trump was guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors in his dealings with Ukraine.
Once they wrap up, Democrats will refocus on pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to subpoena witnesses and documents, which Republicans have resisted even as they complain that the Democrats have been presenting nothing new at the trial.
“This is not a trial over a speeding ticket or shoplifting,” Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House manager, told reporters. “These witnesses have important, first-hand testimony to offer. The House wishes to call them in the name of the American people and the American people overwhelmingly want to hear what they have to say.”
Before the proceedings resumed Friday, Trump became the first president to appear at the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally on the National Mall, a step intended to reinforce his support among evangelicals for his reelection campaign.
“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “And we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win.”
The House managers have up to eight hours Friday to focus on the charge that Trump obstructed Congress by instructing his top aides and other administration officials to defy subpoenas during the House inquiry into the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a Democratic rival.
The issue goes to the heart of the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, and the outcome of the Senate trial – only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history – could have a lasting impact on that balance.