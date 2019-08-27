A nonprofit consulting firm dedicated to assisting communities in their efforts to prevent and to end homelessness is organizing a training session in September for local service providers, elected officials and community stakeholders.
The Housing First training, which will be facilitated by the nonprofit Homebase, is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
The training will include a detailed overview of the Housing First approach, both as a best practice and as a requirement under California law for state-funded programs. As defined by state law, Housing First is an evidence-based model of providing housing and services to persons experiencing homelessness that uses housing as a tool, rather than a reward, which centers on providing or connecting persons experiencing homelessness to permanent housing as quickly as possible.
Agencies that receive funding from the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium are required to participate in the full training. The training is meant to ensure each agency is fully aware of Housing First practices and guidelines required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
Those that plan to attend are encouraged to fill out a survey by Aug. 30.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SutterYubaHFSurvey.
TO RSVP, contact carol.r@thurmondconsultingllc.com by Sept. 6.