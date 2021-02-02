A lack of available inventory in the Yuba-Sutter area has made the housing market extremely competitive. Experts say it’s as good a time as any for local residents thinking of selling their homes.
California home prices set a new record high in 2020. At the same time, the state saw its lowest supply of inventory in years, according to the California Association of Realtors. The average price of homes sold in California in December 2020 was $717,930, up 16.8 percent year-over-year, and the median days a home stayed on the market was 11 days.
“As far as the real estate industry, I think we are healthy and doing well,” said Michael McFarlane, president of the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors. “We do have an extremely low inventory for sale at the moment, but things are still being kept in check and prices aren’t running away. There isn’t extreme danger of having a crash like we have before, so I think we are doing relatively well.”
Home prices in the Yuba-Sutter area jumped even more than the state average, according to the California Association of Realtors. The median sold price of existing single-family homes in Sutter County in December 2020 was $369,900, while Yuba County’s median sold price was $360,000 – both an approximately 20 percent increase from the year prior.
Muhammad Sandhu, a local realtor with Re/Max, said every house on the market currently receives multiple offers. In such a competitive market, he said, buyers are often offering up to $40,000 more than list price.
“I just had one in Gridley where the house was appraised for $420,000, but the buyer offered a contract for $510,000, so he paid $90,000 over appraisal,” Sandhu said.
The bidding wars for properties that are priced right are likely due to buyers that have become frustrated after looking for so long who just want to get into something, said Davinder Heer, a broker with Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers. He said some homes are only on the market for 3-5 days.
“With such low inventory, as soon as it comes on the market, it goes fairly quickly,” he said. “There are some houses that are sitting on the market, but those are either overpriced or not appealing for various reasons.”
McFarlane said the low inventory isn’t something the local market would typically see this time of year, though he’s noticed a trend since the last housing market crash, which is that people aren’t selling as much for financial gain, rather out of a necessity.
“That itself has changed the inventory considerably. Those that have a need to move, of course they are selling, but I think we have had far less move up and move downs than we are used to, especially the move downs,” he said.
Looking ahead
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed challenges for the market as the normal process of showing homes had to be modified. Those effects are still being felt, though the industry is adapting.
“It’s still complicating it considerably, but as realtors and as an association, this is what we do, we take the problems that are coming up and find solutions,” McFarlane said. “Our whole business is to assist someone else in doing what they want to do, so we just have to find a way to get it done.”
While it’s currently a seller’s market, low interest rates are making it enticing for buyers and giving them even more buying power than normal. Heer said a 30-year conventional rate is somewhere around 2.6 – 2.9 percent, which is the lowest he’s ever seen.
Interest rates vary depending on various factors such as credit history, down payments, etc. Heer said they’ve been low for at least a year, but predicting whether or not they will stay that way is tricky, especially with new government officials taking office.
“It’s a good time if you are thinking about selling or moving out or away,” Heer said. “It’s a good time to consider that because no one knows what’s going to happen to interest rates.”
As for buyers, Sandhu said his advice is for them to go with their gut feeling.
“As a buyer, if I’m looking for a property right now, there is nothing out there, and we don’t have a lot of builders building in the area,” he said. “Unless we have a major developer come into town and put up 2,000-3,000 homes, we will likely be riding this for a while.”