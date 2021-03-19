Yuba Community College District Chancellor Douglas Houston has been with the district for about 10 years and views his job as a “calling.”
“I tell my colleagues I view my vocation as a calling, I’ve never gone looking for a job … jobs have come and found me,” Houston said. “I view what I do as a calling so I stay where I’m serving unless I feel compelled to go somewhere else to make a difference. That’s what I saw in the Yuba Community College District.”
Houston has been with the district since 2011 and recently announced his resignation.
He said 10 years ago, when he first joined the district, it was “in rough shape” and it had just transitioned to a multi-college district.
He had three main goals when he started as chancellor: complete the transition to a multi-college district, financially stabilize the district and create the next strategic plan.
Houston said the last accreditation visit showed him that the transition to a multi-college district was accomplished – he said they received commendations and one minor recommendation that was resolved.
As for the financial side, when he joined the district, it was during a “financial crisis and the college district was very vulnerable financially at the time.” He said they have reorganized and restructured, built up reserves and put policies in place to stabilize it.
“My third goal was to write the next generation’s strategic plan,” Houston said.
It’s focused on the communities the colleges are in individually and focused on the future, he said, and it is expected to be published after Houston leaves, possibly sometime in the summer or early fall.
“I’m a very goal-oriented person and we’ve accomplished the goals they’ve set out for me,” Houston said. “...I feel as though I need to find something somewhere else to add value.”
Houston said he is going to the State Center Community College District in Central California to serve as the interim chancellor.
The current chancellor is retiring, he said, and some of what Houston will be doing will include overseeing the district operations, supporting the colleges, maintaining the relationships and working on board development to “bring them together as a board” as there are several newly-elected members.
Houston expects that he will be there for about a year and then he plans to stop working full time and start doing more part-time work.
“This move is going a little faster than I had originally set my sights on, (but) the opportunity presented itself,” Houston said.
His last official day with the Yuba Community College District will be April 30 and his first day with State Center Community College will be May 1.
“Things I’m going to remember fondly, absolutely the people,” Houston said. “...The faculty and the staff and the administrators and the trustees and so many community leaders I’ve developed relationships with over the years, everyone I’ve worked with around our colleges is just deeply passionately committed to the success of the colleges and the students in the communities that we serve … Our colleges are really unsung gems in our communities.”