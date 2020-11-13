Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series on the status of things related to the COVID-19 pandemic – on the local front. Stories will review prevention goals, fatalities, medical facilities, economics and politics. We’d like to hear from readers about what questions or specific issues they’d like to have addressed. Send your ideas to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
In the last few months, the world has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 numbers. Case counts, positivity rates, death tolls – it can all get confusing.
Here is a breakdown of what officials are actually looking for when monitoring the ongoing pandemic and how they determine where a county falls within the state’s tiered system (in this system, counties placed in the most restrictive tier have mandates severely limiting the opening of non-essential businesses).
According to the California Department of Public Health, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework lays out the measures that each county must meet, based on indicators that capture “disease burden,” testing and “health equity.”
“This framework also notes signals of concern, including impacted healthcare capacity that may lead towards a dimming intervention,” according to the CDPH.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said counties are assigned to the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system if they have more than seven daily cases per 100,000 residents and/or a test positivity rate over 8 percent.
“For small rural counties with populations of less than 106K, if the total seven-day case count is less than 49, then movement from red back to purple tier can be stayed,” said Luu. “For the past couple of weeks, that was the situation. However, this week both Sutter County and Yuba County have exceeded the seven-day total case count also.”
The state announced earlier this week that Yuba and Sutter counties will be returning to the purple tier on Tuesday due to a continued surge in positive case numbers in the area.
This small county framework – which applies to Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties – was put in place to address concerns that the “one-size-fits-all” approach of the original blueprint metrics made it nearly impossible for counties with smaller populations to move to a less restrictive tier.
“For some counties, this has raised the specter of needing to move back to a more restrictive tier despite overall disease stability and a demonstrated ability to trace, follow up with, investigate and support cases,” according to the CDPH.
According to the state metrics system, states are assigned to the red tier – the second most restrictive level – if they have between four and seven daily new cases per 100,000 and/or a test positivity rate between 5 and 8 percent. Counties with a daily new case count of between one and 3.9 per 100,000 residents and/or a test positivity rate between 2-4.9 percent are assigned to the orange, or third less restrictive tier.
Counties are assigned to the yellow, least restrictive tier, if they have less than one daily new case per 100,000 and/or a test positivity rate of less than 2 percent.
It is also important to note that tier status is assigned based on data from two weeks prior to the current week, so a surge in cases may not immediately impact a county’s status.
“During the weekly assessment, if a county’s adjusted case rate and/or test positivity has fallen within a more restrictive tier for two consecutive weekly periods, the state will review the most recent 10 days of data, and if CDPH determines there are objective signs of improvement the county may remain in the tier,” according to CDPH. “If the county’s most recent 10 days data does not show objective signs of improvement the county must revert to the more restrictive tier.”
Yuba and Sutter counties have been tracking local COVID-19 data daily with a dashboard located on both county websites.
Luu said the bi-county dashboard shows the community the daily breakdown of how COVID-19 is affecting the community.
“It provides detailed information aside from daily case count: our State metrics; the number of residents hospitalized and in the ICU because of COVID-19; hospital occupancy by date; the age of cases; gender; source of infection, and more,” said Luu.
According to Luu, all of the numbers listed on the dashboard are important because they provide context as to what is currently happening with COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter region.
“For example, the average age of cases is 37.2 and by far the largest group of confirmed cases are between the ages of 25 and 44,” said Luu. “Meanwhile, people claim that this virus really only affects the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. But this snapshot tells us who is infecting those most likely to suffer more severe symptoms, hospitalizations, and death.”
Luu said it is also interesting to compare the case counts and hospital occupancy by date to find trends in the numbers.
“You can see that we are now where we were in mid-July with rising case counts, and increased hospitalizations two to three weeks later, after a holiday,” said Luu. “If we don’t act now, things will continue to worsen especially as we are nearing Thanksgiving. Our latest case count increase is directly related to Halloween gatherings in late October.”