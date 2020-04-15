As the new coronavirus continues its assault on humanity, scientists are fighting back by gathering data from an unlikely source: ordinary people.
With a smartphone app and a little free time, anyone 18 or older can contribute valuable information that might help bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, researchers say.
The apps ask volunteers – whether they’re feeling healthy or sick – to log their symptoms and, with permission, tap into the health data that smartphones and fitness trackers collect as a matter of course. Others apps search out more context, asking participants about their success in social distancing and the status of their jobs, among other things.
At a time when most people are isolating themselves at home, this kind of crowdsourcing could make a world of difference to researchers, said Dr. Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and a co-leader of a University of California, San Francisco initiative called COVID-19 Citizen Science.
One of the main goals, he said, “is to try to identify the behaviors that we all have direct control over that may or may not influence our risk of infection.”
Since it emerged late last year in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has infected nearly 2 million people and killed more than 126,000 around the globe.
But the manner in which it has spread and the damage it has done have varied among different people and in different places.
Scientists have been working overtime to understand key characteristics about COVID-19 – such as patterns in the disease’s spread and what behaviors or other factors make one person more susceptible than another – that could help them find ways to stop it in its tracks.
Much of that research has involved small numbers of COVID-19 patients. Larger studies tend to take more time.
By using smartphone apps, researchers can potentially gather real-time data from hundreds of thousands of people as they go about their daily lives – and perhaps draw useful insights sooner than they might have otherwise.
This format “provides much more pragmatic and real-world information, so it’s much more immediately actionable,” said Dr. Steven Steinhubl, director of digital medicine at the Scripps Research Translational Institute.