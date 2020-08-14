If you’re watching the doings of local government, there’s one thing that may have struck you since back at the beginning of the pandemic: local governing bodies are having a lot more “special meetings.”
And it seems boards are more prone to having portions of their meetings be in executive sessions where citizens are not allowed to witness the discussions that may lead, eventually, to action taken in public sessions or report to the public any action taken.
Councils and boards in California are required to conduct business in a public forum and to allow members of the public to attend meetings and participate. The state’s Brown Act and Bagley-Keene Act give residents those rights, but also lay out exceptions.
In declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued three executive orders that suspended certain elements of both acts but kept many of the requirements in place.
They allow local and state legislative bodies to hold meetings via conference call and allow public access to observe and address the meeting electronically, according to Sutter County Counsel Jean Jordan.
Specific requirements that have been suspended include: making the location of a teleconference accessible to the public; posting agendas at the location of the teleconference; having at least one member of the body physically present at the location listed; and having a quorum in a location within the boundaries of the territory of the body.
“The upshot of those executive orders is to make it easier to hold meetings through teleconference or other electronic means,” Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi said in an email. “They also provide that the full legislative body can receive briefings from federal, state, and local officials related to COVID-19.”
Ciccozzi said legislative bodies are not able to make up their own rules about conducting business because of a situation like a pandemic.
“The mere existence of a pandemic without action by the governor through an executive order or the Legislature through emergency legislation does not change the Brown Act requirements for special meetings or closed sessions,” Ciccozzi said.
Marysville City Attorney Brant Bordsen said moving meetings to electronic platforms is the best councils and boards can do under the circumstances to maintain their responsibility of transparency to the public.
“Most municipal attorneys believe that is a proper blend of open to the public and not being in each other’s presence so we can infect each other,” Bordsen said. “I believe the intent of open to the public is being satisfied.”
Regardless of a pandemic and how the meetings are available to the public, there are three types of meetings: regular meetings, special meetings and emergency meetings. Regular meetings are scheduled out by a council or board at the beginning of the year.
“However, from time to time additional matters may come up that need to be addressed, and state law allows the city council flexibility to call a special meeting,” Yuba City Attorney Shannon Chaffin said in an email. “With a few exceptions, a special meeting may be used for the same types of business that would normally be considered at a regular meeting.”
Special meetings can be requested by any member of a council or board and require at least three votes in favor and 24-hour notice to the public.
“It’s not a way to relieve the burden of a general meeting,” Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said.
Harris said special meetings are called for things that come up that are time sensitive or to get a head start on something instead of waiting till the regular meeting.
Sutter County Board of Supervisor Chairman Ron Sullenger likened a special meeting to the P.S. at the end of a letter.
Items not discussed at a previous regular meeting due to there not being time to add it to the regular meeting agenda is a reason to call a special meeting, Sullenger said. He also said the county administrator will request a meeting to take care of an issue that popped up after a regular meeting.
Legislative bodies can handle certain business behind closed doors. What business can be done in a closed session and how those items are to be referred to in a public agenda is laid out in state law. Items include license/permit determination, conference with real property negotiators, conference with legal counsel, liability claims, threat to public services or facilities, public employee matters, conference with labor negotiators, case review/planning, report involving a trade secret, hearings regarding confidential information, charge or complaint involving information protected by federal law, a state audit.
“I do believe they are a necessary element of good government,” Ciccozzi said. “…If the county is negotiating to purchase real property, the county would be at a serious negotiating disadvantage if it was required to discuss its negotiating strategy in public. Ultimately, it is very likely the county would end up paying more for the property than it otherwise would have.”
But, Ciccozzi said, bodies can’t take final action in closed session on certain items such as on executive salaries and must inform the public if any reportable action was taken. A list of what is reportable is also laid out in the government code.
“Items required to be reported typically include the description of the action or item approved in closed session, the voting tally, and certain other particulars that vary depending on the circumstances,” Chaffin said.
Sullenger said being able to go into closed session protects the county from being sued.
“Nowadays, all counties seem to be an easy victim for a lawsuit,” Sullenger said.
He said it allows a time for supervisors to be candid but that county counsel is present to make sure the board stays on task and does not stray to topics that are not listed on the agenda as being part of the closed session.
“We take direction from the city attorney on what needs to be in closed session or not,” Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said. “… For us as a council, we just rely on the expertise of our city attorney.”
Holding meetings without the public present and having to rely on technology has presented some challenges, according to Harris. He said attendance online has been down and that people have reached out saying they are looking forward to meetings opening back up.
Sullenger said he has not noticed much difference in holding meetings without the public. Supervisors are present in council chambers and he said before the pandemic, only about three to six people would attend regular meetings.
“I’m not sure that that changes much,” Sullenger said. “… Apathy is for sure one of our biggest enemies.”