As California enters into another year of “historically dry” conditions amid an ongoing drought, the topic of water continues to be on everyone’s mind.
Last week, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that it will need to reduce the State Water Project allocation for the year.
Previously set at 15 percent, DWR announced that it will need to reduce the allocation of water to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2022, the Appeal previously reported. The reason, the department said, is because of “historically dry” conditions for January and February. DWR also said that because there are no other significant storms forecasted for this month, a reduction in allocations was required in order to conserve the state’s available water supply.
“We are experiencing climate change whiplash in real time with extreme swings between wet and dry conditions. That means adjusting quickly based on the data and the science,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement on Friday. “While we had hoped for more rain and snow, DWR has been preparing for a third consecutive year of drought since October. We are continuing with a series of actions to balance the needs of endangered species, water supply conservation, and water deliveries for millions of Californians.”
On Monday, state regulators sent a warning to farmers and cities to prepare for mandatory cutbacks. The State Water Resources Control Board said it was sending letters to approximately 20,000 water right holders that they should expect to stop pulling water in the coming weeks, earlier than last year.
“We are experiencing historic dry conditions: February is usually California’s wettest month, but January and February 2022 were the driest we’ve seen in recorded history,” the letter said. “Statewide, precipitation is less than half the yearly average, and dry conditions are forecast to continue through spring. Last year, extreme drought conditions led to unprecedented actions by the State Water Board that included curtailment of water rights in many California watersheds.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to order mandatory water cutbacks for urban users. Instead, he has relied on a 15 percent voluntary call for conservation. Which, according to multiple news reports, has not been adhered to by a large portion of water users in the state.
Earlier this week, the Appeal was able to sit down with Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey to get his view on the state of water in both Yuba County and California. Here is part of that discussion:
How dire is the water situation in California?
I’ve been in the water world for 15 or 20 years, whether it was for PG&E or Yuba Water Agency, and this is the worst water supply conditions that I’ve ever seen in my career.
Why are conditions so bad?
Depending on how you characterize it, (this is) at least the second substantially dry year, one could say it’s maybe the third. You know, 2021 was a dry year. This is a dry year. It’s been an up and down (series of) hydrologic conditions. We had the really nice storm in October, which is totally abnormal. We had record rainfall on Oct. 24. We had a record dry November and then a record wet December again and then it’s been a record dry from Jan. 1 until essentially April 1, which is really the most significant portion of our precipitation period and we’ve seen almost nothing as far as substantial rainfall.
We do have a decent snowpack resulting from the December storm, so that’s great. We have a forecast of a decent amount of runoff into New Bullards Bar (Reservoir), so New Bullards Bar is not going to be in great shape by any means, but it’s not going to be at record lows either. You know 1977 was probably the worst record low at New Bullards Bar, so we will have surface water to deliver. I think we’re in decent shape because our irrigators also have a healthy groundwater basin, so they can use groundwater and also use surface water.
We’re in decent shape, but the state in general, especially the North State where the substantial portion of the state’s water supply comes from, is not in great shape. The Shasta watershed didn’t see that same amount of precipitation that we saw in December. The Feather, the Yuba, the American, we did fairly well as far as snowpack goes, so at least there’s something to work with.
Why is Yuba County considered to have a better water supply than other counties in the state?
The founders of the agency (Yuba Water Agency) took advantage of the natural hydrology by constructing New Bullards Bar Dam. The primary benefit is flood control, but it was also for water supply. We have stored surface water at New Bullards Bar and we also have a naturally good groundwater system, aquifer system, and it’s well-managed as well. We have the benefit of both surface and groundwater. The natural conditions we have – hydrology and groundwater – and then how it’s managed – surface water, reservoir and good groundwater management – that’s what allows us to have a reliable source of water. If we had a series of years like this year in a row, you could start depleting both surface and groundwater to a point where there’s major impacts in Yuba County. But the way it sits right now, we’re in decent shape, even in the second significantly dry year.
Does Yuba Water play a part in how much water DWR is able to release?
Yes, we do provide water through the Yuba Accord. In certain conditions, the water that’s released from our reservoir is taken into account when DWR is working with the bureau on determining how their reservoirs are managed.
Our water is delivered based on the Yuba Accord, so depending on the hydrologic condition, the hydrology that year, it basically sets our flows. For example, we are in a Schedule Three as of the March 1 Bulletin 120 forecast, so our flows are set and then they know what our flows are going to be … so they can manage their flows based on what they know that we’re going to have to release.
Do you think the state is doing enough to encourage people to conserve water?
I know the state is actively developing plans right now to educate the public on the hydrologic conditions that do exist in the state this year and we are definitely going to have to, both in Yuba County and throughout the state, talk about water conservation and get people educated on how dire it really is. A lot can be done with conservation and it definitely needs to be part of the equation.