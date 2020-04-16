While staying at home is important to maintain public health, the stress it places on couples and families can cause the health of relationships to suffer.
So far, there hasn’t been a significant increase in the number of reports or call for service for domestic violence or abuse, according to local law enforcement.
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman said the department has seen a slight reduction in all calls for service during the pandemic and there hasn’t been a significant spike in domestic violence or abuse calls.
Since Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu issued a shelter-in-place directive on March 18, there have been 29 reports of domestic violence in Yuba County, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. During that same time period last year there were 27 reports.
Marsha Krouse-Taylor, executive director of Casa de Esperanza -- a shelter for abuse victims, said her office has seen an increase in calls about domestic violence. She said the first three phases of domestic violence are not addressed in the penal code, meaning law enforcement does not become involved.
Krouse-Taylor said domestic violence starts with escalating disrespect in the form of verbal abuse, which moves to intimidation, then to emotional abuse. The last stage before physical violence is isolating a victim from friends and family. Being forced to stay inside makes it easier for domestic violence offenders to abuse victims, according to Krouse-Taylor.
“It used to be that a violent partner had to spend a great deal of time separating their victim from family, friends, work, religion,” Krouse-Taylor said via email. “Now they do not. They only have to obey the sheltering in mandates. It used to be that the violent partner had to worry about who would notice. Now they do not. Their victim is hidden 24/7 behind closed doors.”
She said a violent partner’s anger cannot be diffused and she encouraged victims to reach out to Casa when a situation becomes violent.
“Once physical violence begins, it will get worse,” Krouse-Taylor said. “Reach out, we are still here 24/7.”
First 5 Yuba County has not received calls about child abuse incidents. Most calls are from families and childcare providers who are struggling with basic needs like diapers, cleaning supplies and food, according to executive director Ericka Summers. In addition, First 5 is getting calls asking for ways to keep children engaged, learning and developing during this time.
“Tension and stress between family members is definitely a concern many social service agencies have right now and many agencies are anticipating a possible increase in incidence of abuse,” Summers said via email. “This pandemic has not only caused fear of the disease; it has also caused everyone to shift their daily lifestyles, routines and schedules which can be a trigger for stress and anxiety itself.”
Other factors that place stress on families during the pandemic are lost jobs, lost wages, which lead to trouble paying bills and lack of access to childcare, according to Summers.
-- Summers suggested that when stress or tension does rise, people should find a space to diffuse it and try taking a walk, practice deep breathing, journal or read a book. In addition, she said people should find time to connect virtually with friends and family.
“Connectedness and being connected socially to others can help improve physical, mental and emotional well-being,” Summers said.
-- For families with children, Summers said a way to keep children engaged is incorporating them in everyday household tasks. Some of those could include letting children help in the kitchen by picking out a weekly recipe, measuring ingredients and having them read through a cookbook. Projects around the house like gardening and organizing closets can incorporate math and science. Another way to keep children busy and help them connect with friends and family is having them write letters or make art.
-- Summers said the new normal gives families the opportunity to reconnect and rebuild relationships that may have deteriorated given the fast-paced nature of normal life.
“Families could instead use this time to define a new normal and rediscover your family values and what makes you truly happy,” Summers said. “Families can consider this an opportunity to reconnect with each other and make up for time missed with children and significant others.”
-- The Sutter County Children and Families Commission set up a call center on March 16 for families in need of support, according to executive director Michele Blake. Blake said calls have mostly been about childcare needs and activities to do with kids.
The commission is adding to services it already provides and adjusting existing programs to meet the community’s needs. One adjustment is moving home visits with a Child Development Behavioral Specialist online as well as offering parent support classes virtually, according to Blake.
-- Blake said the call center has received questions about how to communicate with children under five years old given the situation. When children ask about COVID-19 they are asking if they are safe in the present moment.
“It is important to keep your answers to this complicated situation concrete and age appropriate,” Blake said via email. “We also help remind parents that now is an opportune time to teach about active ways to protect ourselves and others.”
-- Children’s stress can manifest itself in unusual behavior such as becoming withdrawn, frequent crying or aggressive behaviors. Blake suggested coming up with a schedule or routine that can provide a sense of security. Making sure play time is incorporated in the routine is essential.
“We really emphasize the power of play during difficult times,” Blake said. “Play helps children make sense of experiences such as this and play is essential for healthy, human development.”