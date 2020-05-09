After the bi-county health officer issued a new stay-at-home order last week that allowed some businesses to resume operations with modifications, Polished Salon and Spa owner Christy Gomez started making plans to open the doors to her business again.
She hired a professional cleaning crew to deep clean the place, purchased sneeze guards for the manicure stations and came up with additional protocol to ensure social distancing was maintained and proper sanitation was carried out, among a variety of other measures.
However, as they neared reopening, her team ultimately decided that it wasn’t worth the risk because despite being given the go ahead by the local health officer, the state still said it was prohibited. The decision was a difficult one, she said, but it paid off when a representative from the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology called without identifying themselves and started asking questions. After eventually telling them the salon wasn’t reopening at this time, the representative identified themselves and went over the consequences that would come down if Gomez was to open the doors.
“We don’t want to take that chance. My employees want to work and need to start providing for their families, but they don’t want to lose their license, and they would be fined too. I just can’t do that to my girls,” Gomez said. “…We’ve taken extra steps to ensure the safety of employees and their clients. What’s hard is that we practice this sort of protocol every single day because it’s a part of the industry. It's nothing new to us, so we don’t have a problem with doing that and taking the extra steps, but it’s hard when you are told you can’t work and provide for your family.”
Gomez is hoping the state reverses course and allows for businesses like hers to begin working again soon. Despite opening the shop to allow for the pick up of items and candle sales, the amount of income needed to continue paying rent and bills isn’t there.
“There are going to be a lot of changes, and we are OK with that. This isn’t going to be forever, but we are ready to get back to work,” she said.
Heart n Soul Tattoo in Yuba City officially opened its doors on Thursday but spent several days prior to that updating the shop with additional safety protocols, drawing from both the local health officer’s guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are trying to go above and beyond to ensure guidelines are being met,” said lead tattooer Chris Chrome. “We are a tattoo shop, so we deal with the health department all the time and understand how cross contamination works.”
As part of the plans for reopening, they will limit the amount of people in the building at a time, every station will meet spacing requirements, and they will shut down the shop midday for cleaning. Guidelines have been posted in the building and all employees have been informed of the new protocol. Masks will also be required of both employees and patrons, and after every 30 minutes, tattoo artists and their clients will take a break to decontaminate.
“It’s definitely going to be a whole new world. Honestly, we are trying to keep an open mind about it and keep everyone safe,” Chrome said. “I know that even if we open today, it could be closed the next day, so we are rolling with it. We will stick to the guidelines to keep everyone safe and hopefully we can all stay open.”
The Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter ReStore also opened its doors this week after closing for five weeks. Habitat CEO Joseph Hale said he was able to keep staff occupied with special projects around the store during the closure.
In preparation of reopening, the ReStore established a list of certain requirements and recommendations for customers. Some of the requirements include social distancing in lines, limiting the number of people that can be in the store at a time and masks for staff members.
They also established a new schedule to allow for only senior citizens to shop for the first hour every morning and for the store to close an hour early for deep cleaning.
The first day of opening was a success, Hale said. Within the first hour they made at least 25 percent of what they would typically make in a day. For the most part, he said, both employees and the public have been positive about the recommendations and requirements.
“I hope this isn’t the new norm and we can get back to business as usual eventually,” Hale said. “We need to be careful and implement precautions until we are out of this situation, but I think the economy does need to get going again because of the financial stress so many people are feeling.”