Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we head for the half-year point with the coronavirus. Here’s another installment.
Brandon Barnes, Sutter County Sheriff:
While COVID-19 has presented challenges to his department and the community, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said he has been consistently optimistic throughout. His optimism stems from his belief in the Yuba-Sutter community’s resilience and commitment to caring for each other.
Barnes said the approach his department takes toward providing public service has not changed.
“As it relates to the pandemic, we are committed to continued education and helping residents and business owners find solutions to the challenges they are facing,” Barnes said in an email.
What has changed is how the department does the job of ensuring public safety. Barnes said in an effort to maintain the health of his staff, the necessary protocols have been put in place in line with guidance from state and local health officials.
Nearly five months into the pandemic Barnes said he is confident that if necessary, the department can maintain its commitment to the public and keep protocols in place if the pandemic continues for several more months.
“We have confidence in the procedures we have put in place, including everything from the welfare of our inmates to the way we handle calls for service with the public,” Barnes said. “We will remain flexible and adapt as the situation does.”
The recent spike in new cases has meant the department has had to reinforce the importance of wearing the proper personal protective equipment on certain types of contacts deputies have on a daily basis.
“Not that it keeps me up, but when I do wake up my mind clicks on and I start planning for all the things that need to be accomplished that day,” Barnes said.
Barnes said that his staff’s response to meeting the challenges posed by the virus has brought the department closer together and he is encouraged by the positive attitude from the sheriff’s office over the last few months.
He said everyone should continue to be patient, practice social distancing and good hygiene.
“We will all get through this challenge together as a community,” Barnes said.
– By David Wilson,
Denise Carter, Colusa County Board of Supervisors chair:
Each member of the board has their own individual perspectives on the state of things under COVID-19, said Colusa Supervisor Denise Carter.
“I have always been concerned for the safety and welfare of the County, its residents and businesses and the need to strike an appropriate balance based on the situation and information available at a particular point in time,” said Carter.
Carter said the rapidly changing guidelines and parameters from the state have been a challenge for the entire community, including local governments, schools, local businesses and residents.
“I do believe that the state orders are being imposed on a one-size-fits-all basis, not on science and local data, and does not allow for the local authority to address and implement appropriate local mitigation measures,” said Carter. “This has been disruptive to our community.”
She said Colusa County’s surge in coronavirus cases has been challenging for the county’s Public Health Department staff. Also, the significant delay in getting test results right now is making the contact tracing more difficult.
“It is devastating to know that people are dying because of COVID-19,” said Carter. “It is affecting our local families and the entire community. We need to continue to adapt and learn to live with this disease in a way that limits sickness of our residents.”
Carter said the pandemic has kept her awake at night, thinking about what else can be done to communicate and educate the population about the serious risks of this disease, and what the future looks like.
“Colusa County residents are a resilient and strong-willed population that does an amazing job of taking care of each other; the outpouring of support for local businesses has been incredible,” said Carter. “At the same time, the economic impact on our local businesses is a deep concern. The bright spot is that we are seeing many being creative and adapting to a different way of doing business.”
Moving forward, Carter said her top priority is to remain focused on the health of residents.
“I hope our residents will embrace the recommendations for slowing the spread and take on the personal responsibility for the health and safety of themselves, their families and their neighbors. We need to #StayHealthytoStayOpen, which is good for individuals, schools, libraries, events, businesses and government.”
– Lynzie Lowe,