Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Mike Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County supervisor
There’s only so much a community can take, and Sutter County Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said local families and business owners are reaching their breaking point due to the COVID-19 mandates imposed by the state.
“The governor’s mandates have killed many of our businesses. The depression right now is unbelievable,” Ziegenmeyer said. “You’ve got dual working parents coming home from a hard day’s work having to turn into a teacher. Something has to change.”
While public safety is his top priority, his main concern is how the shutdown is impacting residents’ livelihoods. One big challenge is getting children back in school to allow the parents to get back to work. He said there are schools in his own district that have come up with solid plans on how best to reopen and keep the students safe, but they aren’t allowed to see those plans through.
“What we need to see is more people staying home if they don’t feel well. That way they can get better and get back to work and school,” he said. “The health of the community is number one, of course, but you also have to work and continue living life.”
Another six months of a pandemic could be the fatal blow for even more businesses struggling to hold on, he said. Schools need to reopen, he said, and parents that don’t feel comfortable sending their children back should have the option for distance learning. He said families are struggling to balance work and schooling, and many aren’t lucky enough to have tutors or additional resources to ensure their children aren’t falling behind.
“My constituents are sick and tired and done with this whole thing,” he said. “The coronavirus is here, and I think it’s going to be here until we decide we cannot let it beat us, and right now it’s winning.”
While he believes the threat is real, he also feels the situation has been overly politicized. He’s been encouraged by people’s ability to remain calm throughout the ordeal. However, he feels that could change quickly as more and more business owners and residents struggle to make ends meet.
“One thing I’m most proud of is how involved the community has been and how we’ve continued to support local businesses,” Ziegenmeyer said. “This community has been there throughout this whole thing to help restaurants and other businesses survive. My family and I do whatever we can to help our local businesses, and the whole community has been doing that. That’s what’s awesome, that there are still people willing to help others.”
–Jake Abbott