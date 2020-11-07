Businesses, schools and local exhibitors lined the halls at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Saturday for the opening day of the fun-filled weekend at the 27th Home, Garden and Recreation show.
Show Producer Andrew Coolidge said about 125 exhibitors are scheduled to make an appearance over the course of the weekend.
The show, originally scheduled for three days, was reduced due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding COVID-19.
Coolidge said despite the significant reduction, the show is on track to have between 3- and 4,000 people enter through the gates this weekend.
Usually the Home, Garden and Recreation show gets about 10,000, Coolidge said.
“We’ll take what we can get,” Coolidge said. “They (exhibitors) need to get their leads.”
It may be a slower time economically for many businesses, but products are still being sold across the state, said Brinks Home Security event team member Julie Majnarich.
“For the industry it’s going well, people are setting up alarm systems,” Majnarich said. “We’re able to go into people’s homes, talk to them about what they’re looking for. People are a lot more open now.”
Businesses like Scrap Monkey junk removal are operating these days under what is called a “zero contact policy,” according to owner Ben Bautista.
Bautista said the company averages about 60 jobs a month during the pandemic, and a lot of times they never see the customer.
Cash is left under a mat, payments are made through a credit card and the job is processed, he said.
Batista said Scrap monkey hauls junk away from both residential and commercial properties.
“We have reached our goal,” Bautista said.
The Whole House Fan Co, made the trip from Sacramento on Saturday to feel out the local market and who might be interested in revitalizing its home cooling system.
“We’re hoping to talk and interact with (potential) customers,” said Shelby Zagala, a member of the family business.
Zagala said right now it’s about finding other ways to get the word out about products and services.
“We’re still here,” she said.
The business has been doing well this year, Zagala said, due in part to the 40-plus years in service.
Zagala said mainly the company does gutter guard installations and inputs fan systems into attics and ceilings to help draw fresh cool air into the home.
It also helps save energy and preserve a home’s air conditioning unit, Zagala said.
Schools
Paragon Collegiate Academy has been back on campus for traditional K-8 instruction for the last four weeks, according to program director Melissa Overmire.
While the workload is obviously increased for everybody, Overmire said it’s a better environment for the students.
“The kids are so excited to be back,” Overmire said.
Overmire, who was at the show Saturday to promote the school’s interests, doesn’t see PCA trending backward anytime soon due to the completion of the waiver process with the county.
Moving forward, Overmire said school personnel are dedicated to finding creative ways to branch out and give students more opportunities while remaining safe from any possible exposure to coronavirus.
The daily routine at each of the two campuses in Marysville consist of constant disinfection of the property, staggered entrance times and sites for the students as well as temperature checks of everyone each day, Overmire said.
After school programs are also open daily with limited attendance, Overmire said.
She said schools are more prepared now to handle an extended lifespan of the pandemic, saying that it’s likely to continue at least through the year.
But it hasn’t affected the mood of any of the 196 students at Paragon College Academy.
“They’re ready to learn and be there with their masks on,” Overmire said.
The Home, Garden and Recreation show concludes Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.