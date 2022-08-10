OPED-VETERANS-HEALTHCARE-EDITORIAL-MCT

An Air Force service member tosses items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq, in March 2008. (Senior Airman Julianne Showalter/US Air Force/TNS)

 Senior Airman Julianne Showalte

Jennifer Kepner seemed like one of the healthiest people you could meet. She ran, she did CrossFit and she worked at the local hospital in Cathedral City.

Then her back started to hurt.

Tags

Recommended for you