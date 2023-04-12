Even as a California budget battle brews over funding for affordable student housing, Sierra College broke ground at its Rocklin campus Tuesday on a $98.3 million dormitory that will house about 240 students at rents that are half the market rate.

Using current rental rates, that would mean most students would pay $450 a month to live in the dorm, said Sierra College President Willy Duncan, but several students won’t pay anything because of some generous donors.

