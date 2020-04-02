Along with taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are steps that can be taken to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.
The Federal Trade Commission laid out a set of guidelines to follow to not fall victim of a COVID-19 scam attempt. The FTC said scammers are attempting to take advantage of people’s fear about the virus.
– Scammers are using robocalls to pitch coronavirus treatments and work from home schemes. Hang up on robocalls and do not press any numbers, which could lead to more calls, according to the FTC’s website.
– While there are no FDA-authorized home test kits, there are online scammers selling vaccinations and home test kits that are not proven to work.
– With some stores short on supplies, the FTC warns people about online sellers who claim to be selling in-demand household products but may not have those supplies. To avoid this, buy from verified sellers.
– The FTC said not to respond to texts or emails about checks from the government despite the recent stimulus bill being passed and that anyone saying they can provide money now is a scammer.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California and the Internal Revenue Service — Criminal Investigation warned people Thursday about COVID-19 related payment scams, with a reminder that checks will be sent in a few weeks through whatever method is listed on last year’s tax return, according to a news release.
The IRS will not call and ask people to verify payment details; those who receive such a phone call should hang up immediately and not give any bank account, debit account or PayPal account information.
– Anyone who has received a check or has one sent to them in the mail now should consider it a bogus check and an attempt at fraud, according to the release.
People who believe they have been the target or victim of a scam or fraud can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or can email disaster@leo.gov.
Working from home
Christopher Lewis works for Alliant Networking Services, Inc. in Yuba City, which provides IT services and computer repair. He says email is still the most common way scammers and hackers use to commit fraud.
He said the company has been monitoring its clients who use Alliant’s email security and in the last 30 days there has not been a noticeable increase in spam or phishing attempts.
“We have noticed that the threats are being tailored to the COVID-19 situation,” Lewis said via email.
For people working at home, there is a difference between a properly configured business network and a home network, but Lewis said the most susceptible component of each set up is the user.
“A properly trained user should be able to identify an illegitimate website or email and know how to properly dispose and block the threat,” Lewis said via email.
Lewis said individuals should keep in mind a few things when being on the lookout for potentially dangerous emails. Unsolicited emails from people or businesses that have links or attachments should be vetted. In addition, individuals should make sure email addresses match the sender and check the full address to make sure the email is coming from legitimate domains such as @microsoft.com.
When it comes to file attachments, file names that end unusually such as “document.docx.exe,” may look like a Word document but could be something else.
Local law enforcement agencies did not report any significant scams in the area that resulted in fraud. Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said fraud reports aren’t filed unless money was taken, meaning attempts may have been made in the area.
“We certainly caution that people be vigilant because there is little doubt that this situation will be used as an angle for scams,” Carbah said via email.