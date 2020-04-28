Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu is set to announce a new order for the Yuba-Sutter area later this week, which will take the place of the stay-at-home order that is set to expire May 3.
The Appeal sent questions to local leaders for their thoughts on the possibility of the economy restarting.
We received responses from the following people: Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris, Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders, Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Silver Dollar Saloon owner Joe Ferrie, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, Marysville City Council member Stephanie McKenzie, Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa and co-owner of Dancing Tomato Caffe Shar Katz.
The Appeal did not get responses in time for this first part, or could not reach: Yuba County Supervisor Doug Lofton, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, Congressman John Garamendi, State Sen. Jim Nielsen, Assemblyman James Gallagher and Adventist Health/Rideout Chief Executive Officer Rick Rawson.
Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher and Sutter County Emergency Operations Manager Zachary Hamill referred questions to county public information officers.
Q: How does the letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom by Assemblyman James Gallagher’s office, about asking for local control over reopening the economy, affect local residents?
A: If the governor approves the request, decisions about reopening the local economy will be controlled by the counties and local health officers. The state-wide order would not apply.
A bi-county effort has been ongoing to come up with a plan for reopening the area that could go into effect if the governor approves, according to Gary Bradford.
“This would mean we are not basing our response on what is happening in Los Angeles or the Bay Area,” Shon Harris said via email. “The local order would be able to be tailored for our specific needs.”
Q: Was an epidemiologist engaged in the formation of our proposal to the governor? In addition to political leaders and business people, does this plan have the endorsement of medical and science professionals?
A: The letter was put together to get permission for local control and did not include details about medical plans.
Bradford said Dr. Phuong Luu, who is an epidemiologist, has been involved in the development of the plan along with local businesses, political leaders and medical professionals.
Q: Who would decide when it is time to reopen businesses?
A: Once control over the decision to reopen the economy is in the hands of the counties, Luu would be the one making recommendations for Yuba-Sutter.
“I continually assess the most current evidence and science regarding COVID-19 and make my local recommendations based on that information and the current data,” Luu said via email.
Luu has been and will continue to collaborate with jurisdictional leaders, as well as leaders from business and community sectors to help guide her decisions, according to Stephanie McKenzie.
Q: What sorts of phases would be used when reopening the economy?
A: Phasing in locally will follow the guidelines set out by the White House and Gov. Newsom.
Newsom’s phases include making essential workplaces as safe as possible, adapting low-risk sectors for reopening, adapting higher risk sectors for reopening and returning to expanded workforces in the higher risk sectors.
“A gradual, phased-in approach is key to maintaining the continued health and safety of the Yuba-Sutter Community,” Luu said.
Q: Are there enough tests being done to know how much the virus has/will spread?
A: Testing is going to expand in the area to get a clearer picture about prevalence of the virus in the region.
The federal health services business Optum has partnered with California to expand testing. An OptumServe testing site will be opened in Yuba-Sutter next week, according to Luu.
People will need to register, answer screening questions, and if they qualify, get an appointment to be tested at the site. Walk-ins will not be honored.
Q: What are the current procedures in place for tracing and how would those procedures play into decisions about reopening and guidelines going forward?
A: Contact tracing has been conducted by the Department Operations Center since the beginning of the pandemic.
Luu said it is a key factor in tracking the virus.
“We have robust plans in place to increase the number of staff who will be conducting the contact tracing,” Luu said.
Q: What kind of surge would lead to the decision to slow down or stop the reopening of the economy?
A: An increase in cases will not lead to a surge being determined. The key will be the number of hospitalizations whether that threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.
“With expanded testing that will occur through OptumServe, the case counts will be expected to rise by the sheer fact that when you test more, you find more cases,” Luu said.
McKenzie said the area has full capacity at the hospital and surge locations to handle an increase in hospitalizations.