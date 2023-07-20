After an encounter with Yuba City police officers left Yuba City resident Gregory Gross paralyzed, Yuba City is liable for most of the $20 million settlement recently awarded to Gross to pay for his injuries and subsequent care.

Yuba City’s portion of this settlement is around $17 million while the remaining $3 million will be paid out by other defendants in the lawsuit, such as the individual officers involved. However, the city is largely self-insured for these types of liabilities, Yuba City Finance Director Spencer Morrison said.

