The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of human remains found near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Camptonville in late December.
According to a release from YCSO, detectives confirmed that the remains found were those of Tyler Love, 44, of Grass Valley. Love was reported missing by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2, 2021, and was found dead by a hiker on Dec. 21, 2021, near the campground.
The official cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy result.