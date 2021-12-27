The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it is conducting a coroner’s investigation after human remains were discovered last week near the Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir near Camptonville.
According to a news release from the department, a hiker discovered the skeletal remains and called 911. Deputies who responded confirmed that the remains were human.
Investigators were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, which is active and ongoing, the release said. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is currently unknown.