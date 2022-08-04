Several weeks after the first West Nile Virus case in 2022 for Yuba-Sutter was detected in the Tierra Buena area, Butte County health officials said this year’s first human infection in the county was confirmed.
According to officials, as of July 29 there have been seven human West Nile Virus infections reported in California.
The infected Butte County resident is over 65 years old and is experiencing a severe West Nile Virus illness, officials said. August is considered to be the peak month in Butte County for the virus.
Butte County Public Health said people infected with West Nile Virus typically fall into three categories:
– Asymptomatic (eight in 10 people)
– Mild to moderate fever illness with fatigue and body aches (one in five people)
– Severe illness with neurologic symptoms such as encephalitis or meningitis (less than one in 150 people)
For those who develop a severe West Nile Virus illness, health officials said symptoms may last several weeks and some may be permanent.
“People 50 years of age and older, and individuals with diabetes or hypertension, have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications,” Butte County Public Health said in a statement. “West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.”
In a separate announcement, the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District said West Nile Virus activity in the county has been “ramping up.”
“To date, the district has received confirmation that eight mosquito pools (groups of mosquitoes), one dead bird, and five sentinel chickens have tested positive with West Nile Virus. Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found widespread throughout Butte County on the valley floor,” the district said in a statement. “With increasing mosquito populations and the detection and wide-spread distribution of West Nile Virus within Butte County, the district urges residents to drain any and all unneeded standing water, report any suspected mosquito-breeding sites to the district, and to protect themselves from the bites of mosquitoes by wearing an effective repellent, avoiding being outside during dusk and dawn, and/or wearing loose long pants and long sleeve shirt.”
The Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District said it has been collecting “extremely high numbers” of the mosquito species that have the ability to transmit the virus throughout the county.
“Once the adult mosquito populations have been found carrying the virus, the mosquitoes then have the capability of infecting our residents,” Matthew Ball, district manager for the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a statement. “It’s imperative that residents assist with the prevention of mosquito breeding by inspecting and eliminating all standing water from their properties and to protect themselves from the bite of mosquitoes.”