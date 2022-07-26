Cotton.jpg

Cotton Rosser rides his horse toward Cotton Rosser Pavilion in Marysville during the cattle drive as part of the festivities leading up to the 83rd annual Marysville Stampede on May 26, 2016.

Red Bluff was represented at Cotton Rosser’s “Celebration of a Life Well Lived” on July 19 by the Round Up Committee in their white shirts, plus Irene Fuller and myself, among about 2,000 people who had traveled to Wheatland and Hard Rock Live, which is near the Flying U Rodeo Company ranch.

Irene and I were present in support of Linda Rosser, Cotton’s wife. When Irene had her store, Linda would bring her beautiful western art for exhibition. Growing up, in the summers Linda would be at Bridge Creek and we were at Willard Creek in Lassen County. When school resumed in the fall, Linda Rosser would stay with my family until the cattle were shipped home. I wore her wedding gown when Bill and I were married in 1956.

