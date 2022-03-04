A massive boulder sitting in the middle of U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit in El Dorado County closed both directions of the highway Thursday and Friday and snow storms expected this weekend are likely to cause even more major travel delays in the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation.
Caltrans said crews worked throughout the night on Thursday prepping for blasting operations to help remove the boulder by drilling holes into it. Caltrans said once crews deemed the roadway conditions were safe for motorists that it would reopen the highway.
On Friday, Caltrans said because of the rock slide that occurred at Echo Summit, that California Highway Patrol officers were turning eastbound motorists around at Sly Park Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe, and detouring westbound travelers at State Route 89 Junction and Meyers. Caltrans advised motorists to use Interstate 80 as an alternate route.
In addition, Caltrans said because of an expected snow storm this weekend, that motorists should avoid using back roads in the Sierra.
Snow showers in the Sierra Nevada were in the forecast for Friday evening through this morning, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. today in the central Sierra.
About 2 to 5 inches of snow were expected across much of the greater Tahoe area, while 5 to 10 inches could fall above 7,000 feet west of Highway 89, according to the advisory.
Caltrans said those who did not want to use Interstate 80 as an alternate route could use the scenic gold country routes in El Dorado and Amador counties. The agency did warn, however, that those routes could be closed due to snow.
Other alternate routes include the following:
– From Sacramento to Nevada: From US-50 take the Power Inn Road Exit to SR-16 east, to SR-49 south, to SR-88 east then to SR-89 north.
– From Placerville to Nevada: From US-50 take SR-49 south to SR-88 east then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.
– From the East Bay to Nevada: Take SR-88 east in Stockton to SR-88 south then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.
– From Reno/Carson City to the Sacramento area: Take Nevada SR-88 south to California SR-88 west then onto SR-88 to US-50 into Placerville. Or take SR-49 north to SR-16 west then to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.
– From South Lake Tahoe to the Sacramento area: Take SR-89 to SR-88 west then take SR-49 north to US-50 into Placerville or take SR-49 north to SR-16 west then to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.
Caltrans also said that motorists coming through the Stockton area can exit SR-99 to SR-88 east, continuing onto SR-88/49. In Jackson, turn left to continue on SR-88 east. At SR-89 turn left (north) and follow it to US-50 into South Lake Tahoe.
For current road conditions and chain requirements visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).