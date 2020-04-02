The state’s plans to widen Highway 70 from Marysville to the Yuba/Butte County line – estimated to cost more than $100 million total – is now fully funded following the most recent allocation approved by the California Transportation Commission.
At their March 25 meeting, commission members approved $2.6 billion for transportation projects across the state, including $32 million in State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) funds for the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in Yuba County, which is being carried out by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 3. To help get the project over the finish line, the Butte County Association of Governments also dedicated $4 million to the project recently, said Cameron Knudson, Caltrans project manager.
“This was the remaining funding that was needed to provide five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a two-way left-turn lane in the middle) between Marysville and Yuba/Butte County line,” Knudson said.
Over a three-year period, a traffic accident surveillance and analysis system report found there were 85 reported collisions along the stretch of highway, including seven fatalities and 32 reported injury accidents. The number of fatal collisions was 3.8 times higher compared to the state average, qualifying the location for safety improvements, according to Caltrans’ website.
“The ultimate desire of these projects is to provide a safe roadway for both residences/businesses as well as motorists traveling through this area,” Knudson said.
The stretch of highway that runs through District 10 also includes more than 130 driveways to residences and businesses, 11 county roads, seven private roads and more than 20 farms and businesses.
District 10 residents have been vocally opposed to the five-lane project over how it will impact their livelihoods and homes. The Keep 70 Safe Committee was formed by some of the residents to oppose the project.
“Some residents will lose their homes entirely. Others will be adversely affected by noise increases, not to mention the possibility of having high speed traffic leave the roadway and crash into their homes,” said Pamela Warmack, chair of the committee and District 10 resident.
“Farmers up and down the highway worry about their safety and the safety of their workers as they attempt to move equipment along and across a five-lane facility. But they’re also very concerned about the impact this project, combined with the other segments proposed for SR 70 will have on their city: Marysville.”
Warmack and other committee members have met with Caltrans on several occasions to discuss the project and their concerns, like increased traffic, air pollution, and how the already-congested city of Marysville will be able to handle the additional vehicles the committee expects to see due to the widening project, among other things.
“We met on a regular basis with a group of residents to try and reduce impacts and still accomplish the purpose and need of the projects,” Knudson said. “Many design iterations were looked at to try and reduce impacts to residences and businesses as much as possible.”
Keep 70 Safe committee members suggest that rather than widening the road, the state should invest in a bypass around the city of Marysville as a more efficient corridor for the movement of people and goods. However, Caltrans studied the feasibility of a bypass in the 1990s and determined it was too cost-prohibitive, would require significant property takes, and result in environmental and community impacts.
Warmack said although the project is now fully funded, the committee will continue working to educate the public on the project they believe puts not just District 10 and Marysville in danger, but other surrounding communities as well.
“The committee has retained legal counsel and will be moving forward in that area as well,” she said.
Caltrans plans to begin construction of the project in the summer of 2021.