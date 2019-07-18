As work is beginning on the Butte County end of Caltrans’ Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project, Yuba County opponents say they’ll continue advocating for alternatives.
Caltrans hosted an official groundbreaking event Thursday, kicking off work to make the corridor from the Butte/Yuba county line to Laurellen Road on the north end of Marysville safer.
The segment that has started is a two-mile stretch of the highway south of Oroville in Butte County.
Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3, said there are six segments on the drawing board for the highway project that includes widening and paving shoulders and a continuous left-turn lane, along with other aspects.
The Keep 70 Safe committee opposes the $104.6 million project and has been advocating to have a bypass built around Marysville.
Pamela Warmack, chairperson of the committee, said they are going to continue to “work with and alongside all who wish to see effective use of taxpayer funds to create the safest possible route.”
“Keep 70 Safe continues to try to continue to work with Caltrans and our elected officials to try and convince them that the bypass that was needed 30 years ago is needed now,” Warmack said.
Warmack said a bypass would create a “safe and efficient” route between Chico and Sacramento.
“It’s about our whole community and what is best for all of the people that travel,” Warmack said. “... How can we get them to Sacramento from Chico in the safest and most efficient way and the only way is a bypass.”
Mohtes-Chan said a bypass could cost around $1 billion and can take decades to complete.
“Right now our focus is on the 70 corridor,” he said.
Warmack said one of the concerns the committee has with Caltrans’ Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project is adding lanes.
There are a lot of trucks and farming equipment that cross the roadway and many people have seen the highway backup, she said.
Warmack said it would likely bring all the traffic “to a standstill right in front of Marysville High School, a block away from Mary Covillaud Elementary School and near the hospital, exposing our children, our citizens and our most vulnerable populations to air and noise pollution.”
In a previous article, it was stated that because the plan doesn’t call for additional through lanes, Caltrans doesn’t expect noise and environmental pollution levels to change appreciably from current levels.
He said there have been a number of collisions and fatalities on the stretch of Highway 70 and the groundbreaking is a big milestone.
“We’ve been committed to increasing safety on the roadway in both Butte and Yuba County,” Mohtes-Chan said.
Mohtes-Chan said the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in Yuba County is expected to have preliminary work begin in the fall of 2020 and major construction work is expected to start in early 2021.