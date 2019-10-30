Localized flooding caused by a nearby pump failure resulted in Caltrans closing a section of Highway 65 at McGowan Parkway to traffic for several hours Tuesday while crews worked to fix the issue.
The issue was first reported around 5 a.m. Tuesday when water began pooling in the underpass. The issue became progressively worse as time went on, prompting Caltrans to close the section of highway in both directions.
“We don’t know exactly what happened, but it was some type of pump failure at the pump house we have in that area that is buried into the side of the road,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, a public information officer for Caltrans District 3. “The water seeped into the pump house and overwhelmed the pump, so it created a failure.”
Mohtes-Chan said the underpass is right at the water table, so the nearby pump house is constantly pumping groundwater from that area into a nearby drainage canal. The localized flooding that occurred on the highway was groundwater that would’ve been pumped if the system were working properly.
Caltrans was able to make temporary repairs by pumping the excess water from the pump house and from the highway. The roadway was closed until about 2 p.m. to allow crews to work in the area.
Mohtes-Chan said a temporary pump was placed to allow for the roadway to reopen while a contractor determines a permanent fix. There is currently no estimate as to how long a permanent fix will take.