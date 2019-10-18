A vehicle collision on Highway 99 in Sutter County resulted in the deaths of two people early Friday morning.
The collision occurred around 6:45 a.m. just south of Oswald Road. The drivers of both vehicles sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. No other injuries were reported.
Darryl Wayde Taylor, 32, of Yuba City, was driving a 1995 Toyota northbound on Highway 99 when he, for unknown reasons, allowed his vehicle to veer into the southbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol. Taylor’s vehicle struck another vehicle, a 2016 Ford pickup truck traveling southbound driven by Gretchen Elizabeth Hubbard, 59, of Gridley, in a head-on collision.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment contributed to the collision, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter. The incident is under investigation.
Southbound lanes were closed following the collision to allow for emergency personnel to investigate the scene. Lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.