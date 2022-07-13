Near the Riverfront District of Yuba City, and a stone’s throw from the Twin Cities Memorial Bridge, lies a quaint hidden gem known as Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor.
This historic building, built in 1864, is now bursting with style and bohemian vibes and the aesthetic alone justifies its place among Sutter County’s top-rated salons.
But Rockabetty’s offers far more than basic cut and color services, this holistic boutique has become a one-stop shop for an infinite selection of both inner and outer beauty enhancements. The first floor houses the primary salon, an aesthetician, a clothing store, and a popular cat play area. Tiny calicos frolic around vintage couches and crystals dangle from brightly colored chandeliers.
“I see about 20 people a day and everyone’s really struggling right now,” Amy Johnson said as she scooped up one of her playful furbabies. “So we tried a bit of impromptu kitty therapy and it just really worked. Now we have clients stopping by just to see the cats whenever they’ve had a bad day.”
Johnson is the owner and artistic mastermind behind the creative genius that is Rockabetty’s.
Influenced by the “rockabilly” pinup style of the 1950s, Johnson took over the shop in 2009, becoming both a new mom and business owner that same year. Her daughter, 13-year-old Parker Johnson, spends much of her time helping her mom bring life and organization to this unique establishment.
Since the pandemic started, Johnson and her staff have helped take in and rehome 23 kittens. On July 31, the Rockabetty crew will be hosting a “Kitty Cafe Day” with coffee and donuts and a litter of kittens looking for a new home.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend my morning,” Parker Johnson said.
Continuing upstairs, guests can explore an exotic crystal shop, have their nails done, customize a wig, extend their eyelashes, try some essential oils, and soak in the views from Rockabetty’s rooftop patio.
Next door, Amy Johnson rents out a portion of her space to The Piercing Queen, a body modification and oddities shop run by Amber Ivy. Around the corner from this, and a few quick steps down the sidewalk leads to Rockabetty’s newest addition, the Selfie Emporium.
The Selfie Emporium is based on a recent trend of art installations referred to as “selfie museums” or “Instagram museums.” The purpose of these exhibits is to inspire fun photographs that users can upload to their social media accounts.
“I don’t like taking pictures of myself, so I was super grumpy the first time I went to one of these,” Johnson explained. “But I had the most fun and that’s why I wanted to bring it here.”
Entering the emporium is like walking into a pop-up gallery one might find on the streets of San Francisco or Los Angeles. This Insta-worthy nook is accessible to anyone who can afford $20 for a two-hour session. A 360 Photo Booth, ring lights, and tripods with remote bluetooth technology make getting the perfect picture quick and easy and professional photographers are available upon request.
“It’s a great local place to have a party,” Johnson said. “Prom photos, boudoir sessions, maternity shoots, bachelorette parties, divorce celebrations, you name it. We have group rates for parties of five or more, and if you rent out the whole emporium, you also get access to the rooftop patio which includes a kitchen and bathroom.”
This new venue has been open to the public since Feb. 1. Johnson utilized her creative resources and pulled from her community of friends and artists to produce 25 backdrops in just two weeks.
“Honestly, it was like therapy,” Johnson said. “My daughter helped me a lot too and sometimes we’d be here till three in the morning to get it all done.”
Endless props and antique items lead to prominent features such as a giant popcorn container, indoor swings, cascading flowers, and a himalayan salt throne. Many of the items rotate seasonally and can be customized to fit the needs of a specific group or cater toward special occasions.
The emporium’s motto, “l love my selfie,” is a tribute to Johnson’s desire to make all people feel comfortable in their own skin. A rainbow wall with a collection of all the current pride flags was a particular source of inspiration that Johnson and her daughter worked on to commemorate their stance on inclusivity.
“Being a part of people’s transformation is a big deal and it’s something I treat sacredly,” Johnson said. “There have been a lot of tears shed, and people will divulge the most personal things about themselves. But then to watch them get their hair and makeup done, take some pictures, and leave here feeling like a million bucks, it’s why I do what I do.”
Johnson said she has a strong client base of nurses, mixed ethnicities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Her Glo Up beauty supply shop offers a wide selection of wigs, extensions, and hair growth products to help people in various stages of their hair-health journey. She also offers free wig adjustments and trims to patients in partnership with the cancer center at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
Rockabetty’s does not have an official website, instead each section of the business has its own social media following. For the main salon, patrons can search “rockabettyshairparlor” on both Instagram and Facebook. Contacts for the various services and vendors are listed under the “services” tab on the businesses primary Facebook page. The crystal shop and boutique can be found at “rockabettyswellness” on Instagram which also updates its fans on holistic events and full moon ceremonies according to the Native American calendar. Finally, bookings for the Selfie Emporium can be accessed through Instagram at “rockabettysilovemyselfie.”
The emporium is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with no reservation required. To reserve a special time, or to request a private party rental, call ahead or text Johnson at 916-837-1172.
Rockabetty’s is open daily starting at 10 a.m. and is located at 561 Second St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 530-790-0375, or visit one of the many social pages.