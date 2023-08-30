Yuba County Code Enforcement is primarily responsible for identifying, correcting and abating nuisances found out of compliance with the county’s land regulations while maintaining an atmosphere of respect and education for property owners.
However, one couple in Linda feel that after 10 years of dealing with a neighboring blighted property, Code Enforcement has not done its due diligence in correcting the issue, leading to vermin infestations, deterioration to their home and declining property values.
Chris and Elizabeth Cruz bought their home on Waterfall Drive in November 2011. According to the married couple, the house was less than five years old at the time and in great condition, but sat empty on the market for over a year due to the state of a neighboring property.
Mike Dupuis, whose home is adjacent to the Cruzes on River Run Drive, keeps several vehicles, a boat, refrigerators and building materials in his front and back yards. The Cruzes claim that over time, Dupuis has continued to add metal gates, miscellaneous steel, bikes and other assorted debris.
On Wednesday, the Appeal observed several items of junk on Dupuis’ property including vehicles parked on the lawn and metal frames against his back fence.
“While we may not have control over what is stored with his yard, the concern is that he has chosen to store some of his junk directly against the common fence of ours and other neighbors, which has accelerated the deterioration of the fences,” the Cruzes said in a statement.
The couple claims that because Dupuis has scattered various debris along their shared fenceline, the fence has become severely damaged and collapsed in several places. They have not considered replacing or repairing this fence because they believe a new fence would only be exposed to the same damage.
In August 2022, the Cruzes placed a call to Yuba County Code Enforcement regarding their shared fence and an on-going rat infestation, which the couple believes was directly related to Dupuis’ property. According to the Cruzes, over the years, rats have caused considerable damage to their garage, air conditioning unit and wiring. They claim to have seen large rats nest in Dupuis’ yard and witnessed rats running between the neighboring properties.
Buck Charley, a representative of BC Pest Control in Olivehurst, provided a memorandum on behalf of the Cruzes, stating that the source of their rat infestation originated from Dupuis’ property. Having provided pest control services to the Cruzes several times, he observed oil fray marks under their back fence area, indicating that rodents were coming from Dupuis’ side of the fence.
“The origin of source for this rodent infestation is the home directly behind (the Cruzes’) house. I have continually serviced this home for prevention of rodents and it is becoming a detriment to their health,” Charley said. “I have been a licensed professional in the pest control business for over 20 years. I have never seen such a nuisance deriving from one source. This rodent issue deriving from their neighbor is unreasonable and could spread to neighboring homes.”
Charley estimates that the Cruzes have spent over $2,000 in materials, inspections and services to treat this infestation. The Cruzes are also concerned that if the blight is not addressed, they will continue to suffer financial losses to their home.
The Cruzes’ house is currently valued at $471,000, but could be appraised for around $550,000, they said. Because of the state of Dupuis’ home, if the couple were to sell their home, it’s likely that any buyer would place an offer 10-15% below asking price, an estimated loss of around $50,000.
“We shared that the stress it is causing our family and the cost in repairs, replacements and pest control is totally unacceptable. We were advised to contact Code Enforcement regarding the problem. … We have been dealing with all of this for the last 10 years. I expressed my frustration that it was more than enough time to find a solution,” Elizabeth Cruz said.
The Cruzes said that they have been in contact with Code Enforcement Officer Dena Maez, who has been assigned to address the issues with Dupuis’ property. Since June, Maez has reportedly issued some citations regarding the vehicles parked on Dupuis’ lawn.
Code Enforcement officials declined to provide specifics on their inquiry of Dupuis’ property because it is an active investigation. However, Yuba County Public Information Officer Rachel Abbott confirmed with the Appeal that Maez continues to meet with Dupuis to work toward voluntary compliance.
According to Code Enforcement officials, in cases where voluntary abatement of violations is not achieved, officers will heighten enforcement strategies up to and including official abatement of the nuisance and recovery of operating costs for enforcement.
“Code Enforcement is responsive to all complaints that are made, and we do investigate. However, not all violations rise to the top of the list. We attempt to be reasonable in our approach and look to enforce the spirit of the law, not simply the letter of the law, as our roles are to strike the balance between property owner rights and enforcement,” Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang said in an email to the Appeal on Wednesday. “To that end, Code Enforcement weighs heavily the circumstances in total for the trigger point of a potential abatement including our resources (personnel and financial), and impact on public health and safety.”
Dupuis bought his home in 2006 and currently resides with his wife and children. Having undergone numerous surgeries for his shoulder and back, he finds it difficult to move some of the larger objects left on his property.
Dupuis also told the Appeal that Code Enforcement officials visit his home “sporadically” with the last visit being in July. He confirmed that he was given citations for his vehicles and told to clean up smaller areas of his property.
“I’m a worker. I try to do good for my city. I’ll have to work with my dump trailer, try to get stuff out and make my home more livable for myself and my children,” Dupuis said. “I try to be a good neighbor, but I physically can’t. If the city wants to do something to help, then help disabled people instead of taking their stuff.”
Strang stated during a Yuba County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 22 that Code Enforcement’s resources continue to be limited and officials must prioritize their work based on the severity of the situation and risk to the public.
“In general, Code Enforcement’s role is to receive community concerns; identify and confirm that a violation exists and that the violation is a public nuisance (not a civil matter or private nuisance); to educate those in violation about the ordinance and then work towards compliance. Only when necessary, do they perform county-directed abatements,” Abbott said.