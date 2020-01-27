Growing up, Madelyne Joan Templeton started making art as a way to communicate with others because of her learning disability – reading comprehension. Nowadays she’s painting murals, designing beer can labels for Track 7 Brewing and being featured in art galleries across California.
Locally, Templeton will also be one of the featured artists in the new Theater Art Gallery exhibit on Plumas Street in Yuba city for the month of February.
“I use my art to express myself and communicate to an audience,” said Templeton. “That started growing more as I went to pre-colleges because that’s when I realized this is my career path. I feel very passionate and the connection I have with others through my art without using words – it’s humbling.”
Templeton really began to focus on her art when she was in high school. Her art teacher at the time, Alexandra Sprowls, encouraged her to explore different programs. For Templeton, Sprowls was the main reason she showed more interest in art as a career.
“She introduced me to possibilities in different mediums and saw my gift,” said Templeton.
Templeton also attended pre-college summer programs that revolved around her passion. At 15 years old she attended a program at California Institute of the Arts to learn about mixed medias, and at the age of 16 she attended a program at the San Francisco Art Institute to learn more about becoming an artist.
Templeton was able to receive college scholarships through her artwork and ended up attending the San Francisco Art Institute. However, the cost of living became too big of a burden, and a month into her studies she had to leave school. She had applied for loans but ended up not qualifying.
“They ended up not wanting to pay for it because I was only 18 years old and had no cosigners,” said Templeton. “So, I had to leave. It was the most devastating experience of my life.”
Though it was a trying time in her life, Templeton didn’t let it stop her. She ended up applying to the California Institute of the Arts in an effort to not let her scholarships go to waste, but she ran into similar issues with housing costs. That’s when she decided to give Yuba College a try.
She enrolled for the 2010 spring semester and graduated from the junior college in 2015. There she earned three associate’s degrees – an Associate of Science in commercial art, Associate of Art in art and Associate of Art in humanities. She said she received a great education at Yuba College.
By 2017, Templeton had graduated from California State University, Sacramento, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Templeton said when she needed to, she would sell her paintings to pay for college.
Over the years, Templeton has shifted her focus to public art. She said having her art on display for others to see inspired her to paint murals.
“I like the feeling of having the gallery in the public eye when they walk by,” said Templeton. “It creates a mood for others in a community that touches them.”
Since Templeton began her career as an artist, she has participated in more than two dozen exhibits all over California along with winning awards for her artwork and taking part in a handful of murals.
“I wouldn’t change it. I’ve learned and grown so much,” said Templeton.
Templeton’s art will be on display at the Theater Art Gallery – 756 Plumas St., Yuba City – every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in February from noon-5 p.m.
An artist reception is also planned for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5-7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.suttertheater.org/the-theater-gallery.