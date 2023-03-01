CommunityMeet.jpg

Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter presented a plan for a new 217-unit affordable housing apartment complex to members of the community on Tuesday night in Yuba City.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Building upon a variety of projects either currently in development or already established, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter is looking to add to a growing list of affordable housing options in the Yuba-Sutter area after revealing details Tuesday night about an ambitious 217-unit apartment complex in Yuba City that is expected to be built along North Walton Avenue.

Addressing housing needs has been a huge priority and challenge for not only the region, but the state and nation as a whole. In order to fill that need, governments have dedicated millions, if not billions, to making sure everyone who needs a home can find one. In California, a major avenue of funding has been Project Homekey, described as a “statewide effort to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.”

