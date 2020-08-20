Undocumented immigrants detained at the Yuba County Jail began a hunger strike Wednesday morning in response to what they say are deplorable conditions at the Marysville facility.
Their stated reasons for the hunger strike range from arbitrary restrictions on yard time by the jail division commander to the mixing of populations of immigrant detainees with recently detained criminals, which the ICE detainees say ignores COVID-19 distancing restrictions and common-sense practices.
Yuba County Undersheriff Ron Johnson said some of the ICE detainees began refusing meals on Wednesday morning. Per the jail’s protocol, detainees who refuse meals are separated from other inmates who are not on hunger strike so that jail staff and medical personnel can more closely monitor them.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t consider it to be a hunger strike until the inmates have refused nine consecutive meals, Johnson said, though jail staff nonetheless are responding to the situation.
Itzel Calvo, deportation defense organizer with the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance, said those participating in the hunger strike have notified his team that hygienic products and beverages have been taken from them in retaliation to the hunger strike.
“This is a violation to the 4.2 Hunger Strike National Detention Standards, in which ‘staff are required to provide an adequate amount of water or other liquids,’” Calvo said in a press release. “Folks have been organizing inside detention centers across California for five months now, and no significant change is being enacted by state or locally elected leaders. The folks inside felt escalation was needed, even though the air quality poses extra health risks.”
Johnson said no personal hygiene items were taken from the inmates, though some of the participating detainees did have some powdered beverages that they purchased from the jail commissary (tea, protein powder, coffee, etc.) taken, which will be returned when the hunger strike is over. Those inmates still have access to water at all times, he said.
“We continue to offer them meals at meal time, and medical staff offers them electrolytes, but the whole idea is to get them to eat balanced meals,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the jail did suspend the use of the outdoor exercise yards on Thursday for all inmates due to the poor air quality, though the suspension had nothing to do with the refusal of meals.
In terms of mixing of the different jail populations, Johnson said there are times when both ICE detainees are in the same housing area as county inmates, but that is currently not the case.
“We are watching the situation very closely and taking it seriously,” Johnson said.
ICE detainees are requesting a meeting with the jail’s commander to further discuss COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to a press release.
A group is expected to read testimonies and demands from the undocumented immigrants during a rally outside of the facility today, which is schedule for 7-10 p.m.