A 36-year-old woman that was found dead by police officers Monday morning in Marysville was identified as Judith Bennett, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Daryl Shackelford with the Marysville Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Street at about 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a female who was reportedly on the ground partially clothed. 

Tags

Recommended for you