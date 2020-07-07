The Sutter County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two people who died in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 99 on Sunday.
Gabriela Michelle Sanchez, 27, of Chico and Arthur Anacleto Medina, 43, of Sacramento died in the collision that occurred around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
Sanchez, who was driving a BMW, was traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 99 south of Sankey Road when she collided head-on with Medina, who was driving a Toyota in the northbound lane. Despite both wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact, Sanchez and Medina sustained fatal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter.
CHP stated alcohol is believed to have contributed to the collision.