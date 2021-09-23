A space that was once used as a conference room was transformed into a center designed to offer students a cultural engagement environment and a safe space for students to discuss inclusion, social identity and provide resources to students who may be struggling with any sort of challenges.
On Thursday, Yuba College held a ceremony where district board members, the chancellor of Yuba Community College District, equity student ambassadors, the president of Yuba College and others attended the opening of the Identity and Engagement Center.
The center will include focus tutoring, a space where students can complete their online courses, and provide opportunities for identity focus groups like MESA and Punte clubs, said Jeremy Brown, dean of Student Success and Institutional Effectiveness of Yuba College. The center will also provide workshops, services and safe zone training to establish a place of comfort for students facing struggles.
“I think that this center brings a more inclusive, inviting, welcoming space for our diverse populations,” said Brown. “I think that it’s a shift in focus for Yuba College. It’s kind of the new Yuba College for lack of a better term, more engaging with our community, more open to finding ways to better support our students of color. That’s really what our focus is.”
Funding for the Identity and Engagement Center was provided by the California Community College Chancellor’s office through a student equity and achievement program that directs funds toward eliminating equity achievement gaps in students. At most, $10,000 was used toward carpeting, painting and buying resources for the center, including library books, art and flags, said Brown.
“My job as an equity ambassador is to discuss many cultural topics, how one may feel about their identity and host activities for each month,” said Carlos Vargas, student equity ambassador for the Identity and Engagement Center. “I feel like the center will provide a safe zone for people to feel safe in their identity and to talk about complex issues that may be an issue to talk about anywhere else.”
A room that is right inside where the main hub of campus life activities are located will focus on cultural heritage events every month and host a lunch time “lotteria” with the hope of providing students a sense of joy, said Vargas.
“Everyone remembers Dr. (Martin) Luther King Jr.’s speech with thousands of people, seen on video. Everyone remembers those moments and they still see them still today,” said Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College. “But what they don’t remember is that those moments don’t typically just happen. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of moments behind them that really start the ripple that creates the wave that leads to that tipping point and that change. So that trajectory changing moment in history doesn’t just occur but starts when small groups of people come up with ideas or conversations when they have events and create centers and opportunities. Today is one of those ripples at Yuba College.”