A team from Yuba County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement as well as California Fish and Wildlife officials last Thursday found 691 marijuana plants at an illegal cannabis cultivation site in the 1500 block of Vierra Road in Rackerby, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities found the grow at 7 a.m. after a hunter found the grow and informed law enforcement. The grow site was deemed illegal because it included private and state wildlife property and used a nearby creek to irrigate the marijuana plants, the release said. Officials also found spilled fertilizer and chemicals at the site.
According to the release, no suspects were located during the search.